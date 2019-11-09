Learn why you should appoint a legal guardian for your children, the rights and responsibilities of the legal guardian, and the steps that you need to take to appoint someone as the legal guardian of your children.
by Ronna L. DeLoe, Esq.
Ronna L. DeLoe is a freelance writer and a published author who has written hundreds of legal articles. She does...
Updated on: March 27, 2023 · 5 min read
A legal guardian is someone who assumes the role of the parent for a child, providing necessities such as food, shelter, and clothing. A guardian also makes day-to-day and major decisions for the child.
Major decisions include where and how to get medical care, what type of education the child shall receive, and how to raise the child, including overall care, vacations, and religious upbringing.
Appointing a legal guardian occurs in one of the following ways:
When you name a guardian for your child in your will, the guardian will raise your child after you've passed.
The court doesn't always have to accept the guardian you've appointed. Consequently, you may want to name a backup guardian in the event the court disapproves of the named guardian.
In many states, your child must also agree with your choice of a guardian if the child is more than 14 years old. In some states, guardians are called conservators.
A court may appoint a legal guardian during your lifetime if, for some reason, you can't raise your child. This could happen if:
Sometimes a child will have two guardians, known as a guardian of the person, and a guardian of the estate.
If the guardian of the person can take care of the child's finances, the child may need only one guardian.
The ideal guardian is trustworthy and is someone who has the temperament and ability to raise your child. In most states, guardians are U.S. citizens and are at least 18 years old, but in some states that age is 21.
The court may approve an adult sibling as a guardian. Usually guardians can't have convictions or have committed child abuse, neglect, assault, abandonment, or other serious crime or family offense. It's important that a guardian's lifestyle is one that works well for the child.
Guardians owe a "fiduciary duty" to the child, which means that guardians owe a duty of trust and must act in a manner that furthers the child's best interests. Both guardians of the person and of the estate are trusted people who will do the right thing for the child.
They cannot raid the child's money or assets. They usually need court permission if they want to move out of their area. A guardian of the person is held to a high standard of raising the child as if the guardian were the child's parent.
Legal guardians can invest for the child, and they can hire appropriate people to protect the child's assets. They can make decisions for the child, enroll the child in activities such as sports and music, and travel with the child. Depending on what the court order states, the guardian may travel out of state or out of the country with the child.
If a will names a legal guardian, the probate court appoints the guardian pursuant to the will. If a child needs a legal guardian during a parent's lifetime, the parent or any other interested person must file a petition to have the court appoint a guardian. If you're not the parent, you can file a petition requesting that the court appoint you as the child's guardian.
If you're filing the guardianship papers yourself, check with your state's family, probate, or surrogate court's website for the appropriate guardianship papers. Take the following steps:
Court-appointed guardianship is not a simple process, so hiring a family attorney is a good idea, especially if someone's contesting it or filing their own guardianship petition.
