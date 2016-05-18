If you have a child under the age of 18, you should have a will to name a legal guardian of your child in the event of your death. Read on for tips on how to make this happen.
Start your will today
Excellent
by Michelle Kaminsky, Esq.
Writer and editor Michelle earned a Juris Doctor degree from Temple University's Beasley School of Law in Philad...
Updated on: June 12, 2024 · 4 min read
Establishing guardianship in a will is one of the best things a parent can do for his or her child. Why is it so important?
Because if something happens to you, you would surely prefer to choose who assumes legal guardianship of your child instead of letting the courts decide.
While it isn’t automatic that a court will approve your selection regarding guardianship of a minor, it is highly likely, especially if you take the time to explain your reasoning to the court. This last part is particularly important if you don’t want custody of your child to go to your ex-spouse since, generally, if a child’s other parent survives, guardianship passes to the other parent.
What follows is a brief discussion of what factors to consider when selecting a legal guardian for a child as well as how to name one in your last will and testament.
Choosing the guardian for your child is an extremely personal decision, but there are some common factors that parents should consider when coming to this decision. Some things to think about include the following:
After choosing your guardian, although not legally required, it is highly recommended that you have a frank discussion with the person you would like to select as the guardian of your child to make sure he or she is willing and able to take on this esteemed role.
Establishing guardianship in a will can be achieved by including the information in the document, which then must be properly executed according to state law (signed, witnessed, etc.). You may also be interested in using guardianship forms, which provide a template for you to include this information in a last will, and you can also include a supplementary document explaining your rationale if you so choose.
Note that if your child’s other parent is still alive, you should make sure he or she also names the same guardian in his or her last will and testament in the event of both of your deaths. Consider, as well, naming an alternate legal guardian should your first choice be unable to take on the responsibility for any reason.
While it may not be a pleasant subject to think about, once you have included your choice for child guardianship in your last will, you will have greater peace of mind knowing that your children will be well taken care of in the event of your death.
After all, providing for your children is your most important duty as a parent, and part of that is making sure they are in good hands no matter what happens.
Start protecting your loved ones and assets by creating an estate plan bundle. The LegalZoom estate plan bundle includes all the estate planning documents you need in one convenient package. The process begins by filling out a simple questionnaire online. We use your answers to create personalized, state-specific documents, then mail them to you one at a time after each goes through our Peace of Mind Review. You'll sign each documents according to the includes instructions to make it legally binding. It's that simple.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read