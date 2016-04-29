How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing

Updated on: May 20, 2024 · 11 min read

Planning for the inevitable may not be a pleasant task, but it’s an essential one. A well-drafted will is a foundational document in estate planning. It ensures your wishes are carried out after your death, providing peace of mind for you—and your loved ones. This comprehensive guide on how to write a will lead you through the process of creating a will, from understanding the basics to storing and updating your will correctly.

Key takeaways

A will is a key legal document for estate planning, dictating how assets are distributed after death, and ensuring intentions are met while preventing potential legal conflicts.

To be legally valid, a will must be created by someone of sound mind and legal age, clearly detail asset distribution, and be signed by the testator and witnesses who are not beneficiaries.

Life changes such as marriage or childbirth necessitate will updates, which can be made via a new will or codicil, both of which require formal witnessing and signing to be legally valid.

Understanding the basics of a will

A will serves as a crucial legal document in the process of estate planning. It provides a blueprint for the distribution of your assets and property after your passing, ensuring your intentions are carried out. It’s this pivotal role that underscores the importance of creating a will and having the necessary estate planning documents in place.

Not only does a will provide direction upon your passing, but it also helps to prevent the potential stress and cost of legal conflicts over your estate. To attain legal validity, a will must satisfy certain requirements, which we will explore further in subsequent sections.

Legal requirements for a valid will

Creating a will is not just about expressing your wishes but also about doing so in a way that’s legally valid. To start, you must be at least 18 years old and possess sound mental capacity, meaning you’re fully aware of your property and beneficiaries, and understand how your assets are being distributed. The will must also be signed by you, witnessed without a lawyer, and signed by at least two individuals who are not beneficiaries. Using proper legal forms can help ensure that your will is legally valid.

Preparing to write your will

Before you can start drafting your will, there are some documents and lists you should have. These include creating a comprehensive list of your assets and personal property and identifying your beneficiaries. By taking the time to complete these steps, you ensure that each asset is clearly identified and appropriately distributed among extended family according to your wishes.

This also sets the foundation for the upcoming steps of formulating your own will, which we will explore in subsequent sections.

Listing assets and personal property

A comprehensive listing of assets and personal property is essential when creating your will. This includes everything from real estate and vehicles to valuable family heirlooms. Having a detailed inventory of assets and real property helps to guarantee that all your assets are distributed according to your wishes and not inadvertently left to unintended beneficiaries.

It is also recommended to incorporate a tangible personal property list as an annex to your will, providing a clear and easy-to-update record of your assets.

Identifying beneficiaries

Identifying beneficiaries in your will is equally important. A beneficiary is an individual or organization designated to receive property or other benefits from your estate. Beneficiaries should be identified using their full legal names, and their relationship with you should be specified. It’s worth noting that beneficiaries can be non-family members or organizations. The key is to ensure that your intentions are clearly communicated to prevent any confusion or disputes after your death.

Writing your will: Essential components

After you are prepared, the next step is to formulate your will. This involves several essential components, such as appointing an executor, naming guardians for minor children, and distributing your assets and personal property. It’s essential that these components are carefully considered and clearly articulated in your will.

In subsequent sections, we will delve into each of these components extensively.

Appointing an executor

An executor plays a fundamental role in the execution of your will and is responsible for:

Taking care of your estate

Settling your debts

Distributing your assets to beneficiaries

Reporting to the probate court

When selecting an executor, consider their personal qualities and capabilities. Trustworthiness, responsibility, and good communication skills are all key qualities to look for. It’s also worth noting that you can appoint more than one executor if you wish to do so, although this can potentially lead to disagreements.

Naming guardians for minor children

If you have minor children, naming guardians in your will is of paramount importance. A legal guardian is a person who will take care of your children in the event of your passing. When choosing guardians, consider their personal qualities, their relationship with your children, and their willingness to take on the responsibility.

Once you have chosen guardians, ask them if they are willing to step into that role. It’s important to communicate your decision to them. Discuss the responsibilities and expectations openly and honestly to ensure they are willing and able to fulfill the role. Remember, your children’s welfare is paramount, and choosing the right guardians is a critical part of ensuring their future well-being.

Distributing assets and personal property

Distributing your assets and personal property is perhaps the most critical part of your will. This is where you specify who gets what. To prevent any confusion or disputes, it’s crucial to be specific in detailing each asset and the beneficiary it should go to. This can be done by using a tangible assets and personal property list, which provides a clear and organized record of your assets and their intended recipients.

Remember, it’s not just about who gets what but also why. If you wish to explain your decisions, it’s best to do so in a separate letter to the beneficiaries. This ensures that your will remains clear and precise and that your intentions are well understood.

Making your will legally binding

After drafting your will, the subsequent step is to ensure its legal enforceability. This involves meeting certain witnessing and signing requirements and considering a self-proving affidavit. We'll explain these requirements and how a lawyer or notary public can assist in making your will enforceable under the law.

Witnessing and signing requirements

Witnessing and signing requirements are crucial to making your will legally valid. You must sign the will in the presence of at least two witnesses, who must also sign the will in your presence. It’s important to note that beneficiaries cannot serve as witnesses, as this could raise concerns about the will’s legitimacy. Some states don't require you to have your will notarized. However, using a notary public is a way to ensure that your will is valid in the other state. By ensuring these requirements are met, you help to establish your will’s validity and enforceability.

Storing and communicating your will

After your will is written and legally validated, the final steps are to store it safely and communicate its existence and contents to your executors, guardians, and beneficiaries. Safe storage and clear communication are crucial to ensure your will is executed according to your wishes.

Safe storage options

Proper storage of your will is vital to ensure it remains safe and accessible. You could store the original document and a copy in a secure place, such as a fireproof lockbox, a filing cabinet, or a safe deposit box at a bank. It’s important to make sure your executor is aware of the location of your will and has access to it. You should also give a copy of the will to your executor.

For those who prefer a digital approach, consider storing a copy of your will in a digital legacy drawer. This is a secure online space where you can store important documents and information. By backing up your will digitally, you not only protect it from physical damage but also ensure easy access and organization.

Informing executors, guardians, and beneficiaries

Once your will is safely stored, it’s important to inform family members, your executor, guardians, and beneficiaries about it. This includes letting them know where it’s stored, any specific instructions it contains, and their roles in executing your will. Written communication is a recommended approach for this, ensuring clear and recordable information is provided to all parties.

It’s also crucial to keep these individuals updated as changes occur. This could be as simple as notifying them of any amendments to your will, funeral instructions, or reminding them periodically of their roles and responsibilities. By keeping everyone informed, you can help ensure a smooth process after you die.

Updating your will: When and how

Life is constantly changing, and so too should your will. Major life events or changes in circumstances can necessitate updates to your will to ensure it continues to reflect your wishes.

Major life events and circumstances

Major life events such as marriage, divorce, birth of a child, adoption of a child, or changes in your financial situation should prompt a review of your will. When a major life event occurs, it’s important to revisit your will to ensure it still aligns with your wishes.

Properly amending or revoking a will

When changes are needed, there are two main ways to update your will: by revoking the existing will and creating a new one, or by adding a codicil to the existing will. A codicil is a document that modifies the original will, and like a will, it needs to be witnessed and signed.

If you need to revoke a will, you can either destroy the original document and any copies or create a new will that explicitly states the intention to revoke the previous one. Regardless of how you choose to update your will, it’s important to inform all parties about the changes.

DIY vs. professional assistance: Choosing the right approach

Creating a will is a personal process that can be done in a number of ways. You can choose to do it yourself using online will makers and templates, or you can seek professional assistance from an estate planning attorney. Each approach has its own advantages and is suitable for different scenarios.

Online wills and DIY templates

Online will makers and DIY templates offer a cost-effective and convenient way to create a will. These tools provide step-by-step guidance to help you navigate the process of writing a will and ensure its legal validity. However, they may not be suitable for complex estate scenarios. If your will involves substantial or intricate estates, it may be more appropriate to seek professional advice.

When to consult an estate planning attorney

If your estate is complex or if you have specific legal concerns, it might be beneficial to consult an estate planning attorney. Plus, estate planning needs are sometimes complicated. You can seek assistance from attorneys who are experts in state and federal laws related to wills, trusts, probate, and other aspects of estate planning. They can help ensure your will is legally enforceable, thorough, and customized to your requirements. Some benefits of consulting an estate planning attorney include:

Expertise in complex estate planning laws

Customized advice based on your specific needs and goals

Assistance with drafting and reviewing legal documents

Guidance on minimizing estate taxes and maximizing asset protection

Peace of mind knowing that your estate plan is legally sound and comprehensive

By seeking professional advice, you can avoid common errors and ensure your will is properly managed and carried out.

Summary

Creating a will is a crucial step in estate planning. It allows you to express your wishes regarding asset distribution and guardianship of minor children and helps to prevent potential family disputes. From understanding the basics of a will, preparing to write it, crafting it, making it legally binding, storing it safely, and communicating its contents to the concerned parties—each step plays a vital role in ensuring your will is effective. Whether you choose to create your will through DIY methods or seek professional assistance depends on your individual circumstances and needs. No matter the approach, the key is to ensure your will is clear, legally valid, and accurately reflects your wishes.

Frequently asked questions

How do you start writing a will?

To start writing a will, follow these steps: Decide what to include and who gets what, choose an executor, name guardians for children, sign your will in front of witnesses and a notary, and finally, store your will in a secure place.

What is an example of a simple will?

An example of a simple will is: "I give all my residences to my husband, Tex. If he does not survive me, I give that property to _________________." This serves as a straightforward illustration of a basic will.

Is there a will template in Word?

Yes, you can find a last will and testament template for Microsoft Word that is free and compatible with Word versions from 2003 onward, which professionally outlines your wishes for your funeral and beneficiaries. You can also find templates for your will at LegalZoom.

What is a good age to write a will?

You should consider writing a will once you turn 18, as it is essential for the specific laws instructing the handling of your estate after your death. It's a common misconception that wills are only for the wealthy.