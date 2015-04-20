File a dba in Illinois

If you want to do business under a different business name, you’ll need to file for a dba, or ‘doing business as.’ Find out more about how to get a DBA, how it affects your business, taxes, and more.
What's your DBA name?
Excellent
Updated on: November 27, 2023 · 2 min read
If the owners of a company want to do business using a name that is different from the original name used to form the business, they must register the secondary name. For sole proprietorships and partnerships, the original name is the actual name of the owner or partners.
This secondary name doesn’t replace the original name but acts as an additional, legal name for the business. This name is known by several terms such as trade name, fictitious business name, and assumed name. The process for filing this name is often called filing for dba registration, or doing business as.
For example, if “Frank’s Hot Dogs LLC” wants to do business as “Best Hot Dogs in Town,” then the owners have to file a dba.
Under Illinois law, all businesses are required to register alternative trade names by filing for a dba if the business seeks to operate under a different name than the name used when it was formed. In the case of a sole proprietorship, any name different than the owner’s legal name requires registration.
The first step in filing your dba is to search the business names already in use in Illinois so you can determine if the name you want to use is available. That database is a useful tool in clearing the proposed assumed name or dba. Phrases such as “incorporated,” “inc.” etc. cannot be used, nor can deceptive or vulgar phrases.
Once a business name is chosen, you fill out a certificate of assumed name form and file it with the county clerk in the county where the business is located. Each county has its own specific requirements for filing this paperwork, but most accept the online filing options found at www.illinois.gov.
Some counties require the notarization and publication of the paperwork. This means a notary public will have to officially sign your form. If you have to publish your dba registration, that means you’ve got to have an official notice printed in a newspaper in the county where the business operates. If required in your county, this publication must happen no more than 15 days after you file the dba.
The paperwork will ask:
What is the assumed business name (trade name) on the dba registration
The name and address of the business owner(s)
The company’s principal business address
Proof of notarization and publication, if required
Assumed names are also liable to expire after five years. You can go here for corporate assumed name renewal. Also, check with your county clerk for local requirements for renewing your assumed name.
Getting an assumed name for your company by filing a dba registration will not change how your company is taxed.
If you’re ready to file a dba, LegalZoom can help you get started today. We can help you file the paperwork with your state and can get you in touch with an attorney or tax professional to answer specific questions.
You may also like
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read