File a DBA in South Dakota

Updated on: March 3, 2023 · 1 min read

What is a DBA?

If a business wants to operate with a name that is different from the name used to form the business, it must register the new name (called a trade name). This is often called filing for a DBA, or doing business as. For example, if “ABC Company LLC” wants to do business as “Best Dry Cleaners in Town,” then the owners have to file a DBA.

When you need a DBA

South Dakota law requires all businesses file a DBA when using a different business name. Sole proprietorships that want to use a name other than the owner’s surname must file a DBA as well.

Besides being required by law, there are other reasons to get a DBA. It can help you open a bank account in the trade name, assist in filing for a federal trademark, and allows you to receive payments and perform transactions under the trade name.

Setting up a DBA in South Dakota

Filing a DBA begins with a search to determine availability of the name you’d like to use. Check out the South Dakota Secretary of State website to conduct a search.

South Dakota DBA forms

The filing process for a South Dakota DBA can be completed online here. Amendments and renewals of the business' DBA designation can be done using that site as well.

South Dakota DBA filing and registration

Filing information for a DBA will vary depending upon the type of the entity in question. The paperwork typically requires the name of the business, the desired trade name, the business address, the type of business the company engages in, and details about who is filing the paperwork.

Tax considerations

Getting a trade name registered by filing a DBA doesn’t change how your company is taxed.

