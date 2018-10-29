Filing a simplified dissolution of marriage

A number of states offer a simplified dissolution of marriage procedure that applies in certain circumstances. If you are thinking of filing for divorce or dissolution, find out if you can take advantage of a simplified procedure.
Some states have special simplified dissolution of marriage procedures that are available in certain situations. This may also be called a summary dissolution. While each state with such a procedure has its own requirements, the following information will give you a good idea of how these simplified procedures work, as well as the advantages of simplified dissolution vs. dissolution of marriage in a traditional case.
A simplified dissolution of marriage is a special procedure that requires fewer forms and takes less time to complete than a regular dissolution of marriage. For example, in a simplified dissolution of marriage, income and other financial disclosure forms may not be required.
Each state that offers a simplified procedure has its own requirements that must be met. These requirements typically fall into one of the following categories, although not all are required in every state:
If a simplified dissolution procedure is available in your state, there may be other requirements. For example, Illinois limits its joint simplified procedure to people with certain maximum incomes, which makes the procedure only available to those with quite low incomes. Your local court clerk's office should be able to tell you if a simplified procedure is available, and to provide information about its requirements.
Although the simplified dissolution of marriage forms will vary from state to state, they will typically include the following types:
Each state has its own forms tailored to its simplified dissolution procedure, which should be available from the local court clerk.
While the exact procedures will vary by state, a simplified dissolution generally involves the following four steps:
Some degree of simplified procedure has been available for a number of years in the following states: Alaska, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, and West Virginia. In Hawaii, there is not a specific, separate procedure, but the law allows for an uncontested divorce to be completed without a court hearing if both parties sign certain affidavits.
Check with the court clerk in your county to find out if there are simplified dissolution procedures that may be available to you. For more assistance with your divorce or dissolution of marriage, in any state, you also may want to consult with an online service provider that can help you navigate both the forms and the process.
