Use a letter of last instruction to convey your final wishes

Updated on: February 9, 2024 · 9 min read

Putting together a final wishes document can be emotional and overwhelming. To ease some of that stress, start by writing a letter of last instruction to provide essential information that your family members will need after you pass. This document provides instructions that guide your loved ones through the estate planning process by condensing important funeral, financial, and personal information.

Read this guide to learn more about what a letter of last instruction is, the elements to include in your letter, the steps to create one, and tips for creating your final wishes.

What is a letter of last instruction?

A letter of last instruction is a document that allows you to organize and give your family instructions pertaining to your final wishes. This document typically lays out your legal documents, important personal and financial information, and funeral wishes, among other items.

It's important to note that a last wishes document is not a will or a substitute for one since it's not legally binding. A will is a legal document that states what you want to do with your assets after your death.

Although a letter of last instruction is not legally binding, it's a very helpful way of guiding your family. It's also valuable because you're able to update it whenever you like without having to pay to do so.

7 elements to include in your letter of last instruction

The goal of a letter of last instruction is to provide all of the necessary personal, medical, and financial information needed to ensure that your affairs are handled the way you want them to be after your death.

Here are seven key elements you should consider including in your last wishes document.

1. Contact information

The first element you need to lay out in your last letter of instruction is your essential contact information. This includes:

Personal contacts: This should be a list of people who must be notified of your death. These people can be any family members, friends, business associates, clergy, or anyone else you keep in personal contact with.

This should be a list of people who must be notified of your death. These people can be any family members, friends, business associates, clergy, or anyone else you keep in personal contact with. Financial and business contacts: This includes contact information for people like your financial adviser, insurance agent, accountants, and attorneys.

When creating this list, ensure all contact information is as detailed and updated as possible.

2. Legal form, document, and property locations

Next, come up with a list stating the locations of your legal forms, documents, and property locations. This includes the location of:

Bank accounts

Insurance policies

Wills

Trust documents

Contracts

Birth certificates

Marriage and/or divorce certificates

Social Security cards

Income tax returns

Veterans benefit files

Mortgage papers

Deeds and titles, including an automobile title

Be sure to also include a list of your account numbers in addition to the bank account locations.

3. Personal and financial passwords

When creating your final wishes, ensure that your personal and financial logins and passwords are handy when your family needs access. This is important so that whoever is in charge of administering your estate can access your accounts to close them.

These passwords can include: