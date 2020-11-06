How business owners are rewarding top-performing remote workers

Communicating to your high-performing remote workers that their contributions are valued and appreciated is easy and doesn't have to cost much.
Updated on: April 5, 2023
One of the biggest determinants of an employee's tenure with an organization is recognition, or feeling valued and appreciated.
According to research conducted by SurveyMonkey and Bonusly, 82% of employees reported being happier when recognized at work. Similarly, 63% of employees who were “always" or “usually" recognized were “very unlikely" to be looking for a new job in the near future.
That is, they were much more likely to stay where they are. That's a big win if you're interested in holding onto your top-performing team members.
As more organizations shift to a remote work environment with little to no in-person interaction, the chance for employees to feel disconnected, or even forgotten, is much higher. Without regular face-to-face conversations or meetings, workers can begin to feel invisible. Fortunately, you can take steps to let your remote employees know that their work is noticed and appreciated.
Employee rewards can and should take a variety of forms, and they don't necessarily have to cost you anything. Consider the following:
Above all, frequent communication and check-ins demonstrate your interest in and concern for your best-performing team members, even if they're currently working remotely. But thoughtful gifts can brighten their day and boost engagement in one fell swoop.
