How business owners are rewarding top-performing remote workers

Updated on: April 5, 2023 · 3 min read

One of the biggest determinants of an employee's tenure with an organization is recognition, or feeling valued and appreciated.

According to research conducted by SurveyMonkey and Bonusly, 82% of employees reported being happier when recognized at work. Similarly, 63% of employees who were “always" or “usually" recognized were “very unlikely" to be looking for a new job in the near future.

That is, they were much more likely to stay where they are. That's a big win if you're interested in holding onto your top-performing team members.

As more organizations shift to a remote work environment with little to no in-person interaction, the chance for employees to feel disconnected, or even forgotten, is much higher. Without regular face-to-face conversations or meetings, workers can begin to feel invisible. Fortunately, you can take steps to let your remote employees know that their work is noticed and appreciated.

Employee rewards can and should take a variety of forms, and they don't necessarily have to cost you anything. Consider the following:

Public praise. “While monetary and concrete rewards can give people a boost, one of the most important rewards that we often forget about is verbal recognition and praise," says Allison Holzer, co-CEO and chief innovation officer at InspireCorps. “Some teams and organizations are building time into their huddles and/or creating virtual inspiration boards or shared documents where they can shout out each other's strengths." Applaud good work far and wide.

Above all, frequent communication and check-ins demonstrate your interest in and concern for your best-performing team members, even if they're currently working remotely. But thoughtful gifts can brighten their day and boost engagement in one fell swoop.