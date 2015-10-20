How do I get a rent receipt online?

A rent receipt provides a physical record for landlords and tenants alike, as well as serves as payment proof if a dispute arises. Find out how to get a rent receipt online.
Find out more about landlords
Excellent
by Heather R. Johnson
Heather R. Johnson is a writer based in the San Francisco Bay Area. She has worked with words for more than 15 years,...
Updated on: June 12, 2024 · 2 min read
Retailers hand us receipts for even the smallest purchases. Therefore, it makes perfect sense to have printed proof of what’s likely our largest monthly expense—rent.
A rent receipt serves as a written record of payment and benefits both landlords and tenants. Tenants—especially tenants that pay with cash or cashier’s check—can use a rental receipt to show that they satisfied their home or apartment’s lease requirements. Tenants can also use rent receipts as a backup when tracking expenses or when filing taxes, as many states give renter’s tax credits. In the event of a dispute, tenants will have a physical document to show that they paid rent.
A written rent receipt also benefits landlords and property managers because they have a physical document to help track payments. If a tenant bounces a check, the rent receipt will not hinder the landlord’s collection efforts.
Landlords may be required to provide a rent receipt to tenants. In some states, such as Washington, it’s required if a tenant pays in cash. To create a receipt, landlords can use a standard receipt book or generate a printable rent receipt with accounting software such as QuickBooks.
The internet also provides many resources for printable rent receipts. LegalZoom offers a professional rent receipt template as an instant download. Landlords and tenants can also download a receipt template in Microsoft Excel.
A blank rent receipt contains only a few fields. After the date and the tenant’s name and address, the rent receipt form includes a short paragraph that states that the landlord has received the sum. It also provides a space to include any outstanding balance. The bottom of the form usually includes space for the landlord’s name, title, and the payment format (cash, check, etc.). The rent receipt format may differ slightly depending on its creator, but the basic information remains consistent.
If your roommate doesn’t pay his or her share of the rent, you may be able to sue the roommate in small claims court. In this case, rent receipts serve as evidence of what you and your roommate paid. In a dispute between landlord and tenant, the rent receipt becomes proof that the tenant did or did not pay rent. Both parties would also need to present copies of the lease agreement and any other applicable paperwork in court. Both landlords and tenants should consider whether the opposing party will voluntarily pay the money if they lose the case. If the opposing party can’t be found or has no money or job, it may not be worth the time and effort.
Landlords should know that if they don’t provide a receipt to a tenant on request in a jurisdiction that requires a receipt, the tenant has the right to file a complaint with the local department of consumer affairs or its equivalent. The landlord could be subject to fees and fines.
You may also like
An estate planning guide for women
Here are some basic estate planning considerations for all women, whether you're unmarried, married, have children, or not.
March 26, 2024 · 2min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read