How to Conduct a Connecticut Business Search

Updated on: August 14, 2024 · 8 min read

One of the first steps in starting a business is choosing a name. It is very important to select one that is distinguishable, both for branding purposes and to ensure that the name is in line with state guidelines and will be approved upon filing.

If you choose a name that is too similar to one that currently exists, it can be an infringement of intellectual property, and your name will likely be rejected.

To ensure your chosen name is not already in use, you can use the Connecticut Secretary of State search tool before officially filing your business's name.

The CT SOS business search is a great resource to support business owners in the naming process. Their contact info is below.

Website: https://portal.ct.gov/sots

https://portal.ct.gov/sots Phone: (860) 509-6200

(860) 509-6200 Office Address: 165 Capitol Avenue, Suite 1000, Hartford, CT 06106

165 Capitol Avenue, Suite 1000, Hartford, CT 06106 Mailing Address: P.O. Box 150470, Hartford, CT 06115-0470

P.O. Box 150470, Hartford, CT 06115-0470 Hours: Monday–Friday 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

A step-by-step guide to a CT SOS business search

Fortunately for Connecticut businesses, the state’s business search system is fairly straightforward.

Connecticut business lookup

To start a Connecticut business lookup, navigate to the business page on the CT state website. From there, you will find the ‘Business records search’ option under ‘Business search’ in the ‘All Business Services’ column.

When searching, don’t worry about including punctuation or addenda such as LLC. Focus on the keywords within your business entity's name. For example, in the case of a company named Caffeinated Productions, LLC, you would want to focus on Caffeinated Productions in your search.

If results match your chosen name

If you get results that match or are similar to your name, you will need to think of a new name. Choosing a name for your business can be challenging but it should always be unique, easy to remember, and make clear what services you offer.

If no results match your search

If you get no results upon utilizing the CT business lookup tool for your chosen name, it is a good idea to also perform a business search of similar names using related keywords before filing. For example, in the case of Caffeinated Productions, you can search terms like Caffeine Productions, Cafe Productions, or Coffee Productions to see if any similarly named companies exist. Although similar names are allowed, the name must be distinguishable from the existing business. If you are not sure if your name is distinguishable, you can file an application, but it may be rejected.

There are filters on the Connecticut SOS search page that will allow you to see:

The dates a business was active.

Current status of the business, whether still in existence or otherwise.

Business type, foreign or domestic.

Entity type, including LLC, corporation, among others.

No records found

If, upon thorough search with the Connecticut Secretary of State business search tool, you receive the message “no records found” and there are no similar names, you can proceed to file a request for the name of your choosing. You can start this process by reserving your business name.

Perform a business search with a business ID or filing number

If you want to find out more information about a business entity using details other than a name, you can enter this information into the Business ID or Filing Number fields on the business search page.

Choose a distinguishable name

It is imperative that your name be distinguishable from already existing businesses, so you must make sure the name is unique. This is to ensure that there is no confusion between two businesses and that there is no infringement on an already existing business. Choosing a name that is too similar to an established company will cause your name to be rejected.

Why conduct a CT business lookup

When choosing a name for your new business in the state of Connecticut, be mindful of the legal requirements around naming in order to ensure your name is compliant.

One such requirement is distinguishability. This means that the name of a business should be unique so there is no confusion with an already existing business. For this reason, it is important to conduct a CT business lookup so that you can make sure there is no existing business with your chosen name or a similar name to the one you plan to use.

Legal requirements for business naming in Connecticut

The legal requirements for naming a business in Connecticut include:

It should be distinguishable

It should be designated by the type of business, for example, LLC

It should not use words for which it does not meet the criteria, for example, bank

The role of the Connecticut Secretary of State in business registration

You can consult the Connecticut Secretary of State business website for information on the registration guidelines. You can also use it to gather the forms you will need and submit an application for registration.

Consequences of choosing a name too close to another entity

While there is no penalty for choosing a name that is close to one already in use, submitting an application for a name that is not distinguishable will be rejected. This process can be time-consuming and costly and will likely result in delays.

Important naming guidelines in Connecticut

A Connecticut state LLC must be designated as such, typically using one of the following.

LLC

Limited Liability Company

Ltd. Liability Co.

The following words cannot be used in the company name unless they meet certain eligibility requirements. If they are met, you cannot file as an LLC and will need to file as the correct type of business entity. These include: Corporation Incorporated Bank Insurance

Punctuation and filler words are not enough to differentiate a name so as to make it unique.

Other naming considerations

When starting a small business, there are some things you should keep in mind while choosing a business name.

Checking domain name availability

Just like a physical address (or registered agent) can be important for some businesses, online presence can also be vital to success.

Once you have selected a name, it is a good idea to check if it is available as a domain name for your website by using a tool like GoDaddy.com so you can secure your preferred website address.

It is also a good idea to search social media and see if any similar businesses exist.

Conducting a trademark search

In order to ensure your name or offering has not already been trademarked, you can do a trademark search at CT.gov.

You can search by the owner’s name, registration number, keyword or description. This will help to mitigate the risk of infringing on an already existing copyright.

Next steps to start your business or LLC in CT

Once you have checked that your name is available, you will want to take steps to secure it for your business.

Reserving your business name

Submitting the Application for Reservation of Name costs $60 and will secure your right to officially register the name within 120 days.

This means that no other business can use your chosen name or a name that is too similar.

Registering your business

To make it official and create an official record with the State of Connecticut, you will need to register your new business. This can be done on the Connecticut State website.

Considerations for trademarking your business name

If you want to secure your name nationally, you may consider trademarking your business name. This is not required but can be helpful in protecting your interests in the future.

Registering your domain name

As soon as you’ve registered your name, it is important to secure your domain name. To do this, you can use a service like GoDaddy.com.

Connecticut business searches made easy

FAQs

How do I choose a name for my business?

There are a few considerations to keep in mind when choosing a name.

First and foremost, you want to make sure it’s clear from the name what it is your business is offering.

You will want the name to match the vibe of your business. For example, a desserts business will want a fun, lighthearted name, whereas an administrative services business may choose something more serious.

You can do some research to see what other similar businesses have chosen for inspiration, but be sure to make your name different enough to be distinguishable.

Make a list of all of the things that make up your business, from the goods or services you are providing to the experience and feeling you want to evoke in your customers’ minds.

How can I change the name of my business?

To change your LLC’s name, you will need to submit a Certificate of Amendment form to the Secretary of State. This will cost $120.

What other pieces of information do I need to register my business in Connecticut?

In order to register your business, you will need the following information about your business:

The North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code The street address Name of your business agent The official email address