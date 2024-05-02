How to conduct a Delaware business search

Conducting a Delaware business search will ensure that the name you've chosen for your potential business has not already been chosen. The process is important for state compliance and online brand identity.
Ready to start your business? Plans start at $0 + filing fees.
Excellent
by Halona Black
Halona is a content marketing strategist who works with the tech industry. She is also an author/coach to global lead...
Updated on: June 3, 2024 · 3 min read
When starting a Delaware business search, one of the first and most important steps is to ensure your desired entity name is not already the name of an existing business. This process involves researching names within the state's business registry, which is crucial to state compliance and online brand identity.
The Delaware Division of Corporations is located in the offices of the Delaware Secretary of State.
Your Delaware business name is how customers identify your company, which is why you should give your name a great deal of thought.
Once you have chosen a name for your proposed business, you must ensure your business name has not been registered with the Delaware Division of Corporations.
Here are a few key steps to take to ensure company name success in Delaware:
There are several legal requirements for naming your business in Delaware.
Once you have fully researched your business name in the Delaware Entity Search database, you can complete the process of reserving the name online.
Once your application is approved, your business name is held for 120 days. During this time, you can file formal business registration documents without worrying someone else will take the reserved business name.
Yes, it's possible to reserve a business name in Delaware even if you're not ready to start your business. Placing your reservation in the system holds it for 120 days.
If your chosen business entity name is similar to another registered business in the state of Delaware, the Division of Corporations may reject your name. This prevents confusion and ensures each business has a distinct identity.
If you're not ready to register your business within the 120-day reservation period, you can apply for a new reservation to extend the hold on your business name. However, you will be required to submit a new application and pay the reservation fee again.
You may also like
Should I trademark my business name?
Your company's name is one of your most important business assets and should be protected. Learn when you should trademark your business name, how a trademark is different from a copyright, and what makes a good trademark.
February 2, 2024 · 16min read
I have an LLC, now what? Crucial steps after forming an LLC
Once you've set up your LLC, there are some important steps you need to take. Here’s what you need to do next to to set your business up for success.
March 21, 2024 · 10min read
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read