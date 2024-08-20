How to Conduct a Hawaii Business Search

Updated on: August 20, 2024 · 9 min read

An effective Hawaii business name search compares your desired business name with the Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs' (DCCA) database and considers available domain names and trademarks. Doing so ensures your new business is compliant with state and federal laws and has a platform to build a broader customer base.

Website: https://cca.hawaii.gov/breg/

Phone: 808-586-2727 (Documents Registration) 808-586-2744 (Administration)

Address: Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Business Registration Division, King Kalakaua Building, 335 Merchant Street, Rm. 201 Honolulu, Hawaii 96813

Hours: 7:45 a.m–4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except state holidays

Email: breg@dcca.hawaii.gov

Step-by-step guide to a Hawaii business name search

To conduct a Hawaii Secretary of State business search, navigate to the Business Registration Division of the DCCA. Their website offers access to a database of all the Hawaii businesses registered in their system. From there, you can search for business names, look up an existing company, or purchase forms and available documents.

1. Go to the Hawaii Business Entity Search Page

To begin your Hawaii LLC name search, navigate to the Hawaii Business Express search tool. From here, you can search for the availability of your desired business name in two ways.

Either use the "Begins with" option to check the availability of a specific name or conduct a more thorough search using the "Contains" option to view all registered businesses that include the words you entered into the search bar. We recommend doing both.

2. Check available business names

Start by searching for a specific name using the "Begins with" option. If the name is unavailable, the screen will generate a list of businesses registered with the name you entered.

If the name you entered is available, a notification will appear saying, "No business found matching your search." However, a business name isn't officially available until you confirm with the Department of Commerce.

To confirm availability and discuss details about business registrations, call the Hawaii Business Registration Division at 808-586-2727.

While you can move forward at this stage, a more thorough search will ensure the name you choose is available and unique.

3. Conduct an advanced search or purchase documents

On the Hawaii Business Express homepage, choose the "Contains" option on the right and enter the keywords of your desired business name into the search tool. The page will generate a list of Hawaii business names, including the words you entered.

From here, you can check a business' record type, file number, and status. If a business entity isn't in good standing, you can contact the Business Registration Division to see if the name is now available.

4. Click on the business name you'd like to research

This page will list public details about the business you selected—such as their registered agent and their business type (partnership, corporation, or limited liability company)—and offer the option to file annual reports, purchase a Certificate of Good Standing, or buy other available forms and documents.

File a name reservation

If your desired business name is available and clearly distinct from other Hawaii business entities, you can choose to file a name reservation to reserve it for 120 days while you consider other important naming factors.

Note: To reserve a name, you must specify the type of business structure your company will operate under. The DCCA recommends that you seek legal advice before making this critical decision.

Why conduct a Hawaii business name search or LLC lookup?

The Hawaii Business Express page makes it easy to choose a unique name that separates your business from competitors. The process also teaches you helpful tools and tips to stay up-to-date with local business registration rules, such as where and when to file an annual report.

Additionally, conducting your search through a reliable source, such as the DCCA or a legal expert, ensures the name you select complies with section 428-105 of the Hawaii LLC Act and other Hawaii state regulations.

Important naming guidelines in Hawaii

Every state has their own rules to follow when creating a new business name. Here are Hawaii's rules, explained:

Business names must include a company designator: For example, a limited liability corporation must include those words or an abbreviation of them, such as LLC, L.L.C., or Ltd. Liability Co.

Business names must be distinct from other Hawaii businesses. The following words and characters are NOT distinct:

Words or numbers that are pronounced the same but spelled differently, such as "Thirty Three, Inc.," "33, Inc.," and "XXXIII, Inc.," or "Happy Days, Inc." and "Happy Daze, Inc."

but spelled differently, such as "Thirty Three, Inc.," "33, Inc.," and "XXXIII, Inc.," or "Happy Days, Inc." and "Happy Daze, Inc." Business types —such as "LegalZoom, Ilc." vs. "LegalZoom LLC"—unless the businesses are affiliated

—such as "LegalZoom, Ilc." vs. "LegalZoom LLC"—unless the businesses are affiliated Particles added or adjusted, such as "Legal Experts, Inc." vs. "The Legal Experts, Inc.," or "Trial and Error, Inc." vs. "Trial 'N Error, Inc."

added or adjusted, such as "Legal Experts, Inc." vs. "The Legal Experts, Inc.," or "Trial and Error, Inc." vs. "Trial 'N Error, Inc." Punctuation, spaces, or symbols , such as "ABC, Inc." vs. "A.B.C., Inc."

, such as "ABC, Inc." vs. "A.B.C., Inc." Plural words or possessives , such as "LegalZoom, Inc." vs. "LegalZooms, Inc.," or "Legal'sZoom, Inc."

, such as "LegalZoom, Inc." vs. "LegalZooms, Inc.," or "Legal'sZoom, Inc." Abbreviations , such as "North East Packaging LLC" vs. "NE Packaging LLC"

, such as "North East Packaging LLC" vs. "NE Packaging LLC" Geographical names or landmarks added to the business name, such as "LegalZoom" vs. "LegalZoom Hawaii, Inc.," or "Hawaiian LegalZoom, Inc."

added to the business name, such as "LegalZoom" vs. "LegalZoom Hawaii, Inc.," or "Hawaiian LegalZoom, Inc." Letters or numbers added to the business name, such as "LegalZoom A, Inc." or "LegalZoom 2, Inc."

Business names must exclude words, symbols, or terms that imply affiliation with organizations with which the business isn't legally affiliated, such as “banking” or “trust”. Here are a few examples:

Words associated with banking institutions

Words associated with the Olympics

Words associated with government agencies

Words associated with academic institutions

Words associated with patriotic organizations

Words associated with the postal service

Follow these final guidelines:

It doesn't use inappropriate or illegal terminology.

It's filed with the intent of conducting a legitimate business, not to defraud, confuse, or mislead the public.

Other naming considerations

In addition to a HI SOS business search, we recommend conducting a broader domain and trademark search to ensure you choose a name for your business that will maximize its reach while minimizing trademark risks.

Check domain name availability

An online presence is essential for modern businesses. It builds trust, boosts credibility, and allows customers to discover your business easily.

Before registering your business with the DCCA, conduct a domain search to match your business with an available domain name. A service such as GoDaddy or Google Domains will help you ensure the name you choose is also available.

Conduct a trademark search

Keep in mind that the Hawaii DCCA only holds records of business entities affiliated with Hawaii. In other words, while a business name may be available in Hawaii, it could still have a registered trademark.

Trademarks protect a brand or specific product's reputation in the marketplace. For that reason, they're strictly protected under the law, and infringement cases can be extremely costly and time-consuming. Search for registered trademarks before you register your business name to avoid infringement.

Next steps to start your business in Hawaii

Once you've chosen a name, find a registered agent and start your business by registering it with the appropriate services.

1. Find a registered agent

Before you can register with the DCCA, state law requires your business to appoint a local registered agent. A registered agent is an individual or existing entity that receives legal documents and other important notifications on behalf of your business. Your registered agent can be a person or a company with an address in Hawaii who's authorized to transact business in this state.

2. Register your business name

Once you've conducted a Hawaii LLC search and chosen a unique business name, register your business online by creating an eHawaii.gov account or in person by visiting your county's Business Action Center. One of the benefits of registering online is that you can save the data you've entered and return later to complete your application if needed.

Next, choose a domain registrar such as GoDaddy, Wix, or Google Domains. If you've already searched for available domain names, decide on a domain extension and then purchase your domain.

4. Consider trademarking your business name

A trademark protects the credibility of your business by preventing other entities from profiting off your business name or creating confusion in the marketplace. While this step isn't legally required, there are many benefits to trademarking your business.

5. Obtain an employer identification number (EIN)

If you plan on having employees in the future, you'll need an EIN for federal tax purposes. The process is simple and quick. Go to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website to fill out a short form to receive your EIN. The IRS will send you an accompanying letter in the mail.

Hawaii business searches made easy with LegalZoom

We simplify the process by doing the hard work for you. Starting a new business is an exciting but time-consuming venture that involves many moving parts. Our business name search streamlines the search process and follows up with the necessary next steps, such as getting business licenses, creating an LLC, and building a customizable website.

While agencies like the DCCA offer necessary forms, instructions, and many helpful tools, they can't offer legal advice. Our business law experts ensure that every step meets state and federal regulations and is in your company's best interest.

FAQs

What information do I need to register a new business?

The information you need to provide to the DCCA to register your new business depends on the type of business. Generally, you will need the following information:

The company designation of your business (LLC, partnership, or corporation)

The name of your company

Your company's mailing address

Your registered agent's name and Hawaii mailing address

Pertinent information related to the type of business—such as the name of your partner if your company is a partnership, or the number of shares of stock for a profit if your company is a corporation.

Where can I find information on business licenses needed in Hawaii?

The DCCA has a page on licenses and permits associated with specific business activities in Hawaii to help you locate the right licenses for your business.

How do I choose a business name in Hawaii?

Choose a memorable and evocative name that sets you apart from competitors and quickly conveys the intention of your business. Decide if you want to use the full company designator or an abbreviation, such as LLC or Ltd. Liability Co. Avoid restricted terms such as "bank" or "academy" unless you intend to seek approval from the appropriate institutions. Conduct a business, domain, and trademark search to ensure your entity name is distinct from other businesses.

Or use our LLC formation service to partner with a business legal expert and simplify the process.