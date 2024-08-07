How To Conduct a Minnesota Business Search

Updated on: August 7, 2024 · 5 min read

A business search allows you to check if a business name is available, find business information, and order business documents for existing businesses. This can be a useful tool when starting and naming your new Minnesota business.

Each business in Minnesota must have a unique business name. Business names that are too similar can cause confusion and make it difficult to advertise, and similarities can also lead to legal action. It's to your advantage to choose a unique, memorable name. Running a Minnesota business name search is the first step in finding the right name for your business.

Below, you’ll find exact steps to help you conduct a Minnesota business name search.

When you’re ready to get the process started, your first step is to reach out to the MN Secretary of State for a business search. Here’s how to reach them:

Website : sos.state.mn.us

: sos.state.mn.us Email : business.services@state.mn.us

: business.services@state.mn.us Phone : 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Metro Area: 651-296-2803 Greater MN: 1-877-551-6767 MN Relay Service: 711

: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Schedule an appointment : MN Business Services Appointments

: MN Business Services Appointments Address: First National Bank Building 332 Minnesota Street, Suite N201 Saint Paul, MN 55101

In-person appointment hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Step-by-step guide to an MN SOS business search

These steps will guide you in conducting a Minnesota business name search so you can find out if the name you want to use for your business is available or not.

1. Make your account

Your first step is to create an account on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

2. Search the business name you desire

Once you’ve created an account, you can search their records to see if the business name you want to use is already registered.

Here are some tips for your search:

Make sure to select the business entity type from the drop-down menu before searching

Do not type in the business entity type (LLC, Corporation, etc.)

Run multiple searches, using the full and partial name, especially the unique keywords in your business name

Run broad and narrow searches by refining your search using these options: Begins with Contains Active Inactive Exclude Include

Leave out commas, periods, and apostrophes as punctuation

The search is not case-sensitive, so you can type in the name using all lowercase letters

3. Review the results

If there are no similar business names in the search results, then your name is likely available for use. The final determination must be provided by the Secretary of State.

If there are exact names, then the name you’ve chosen is not available because it is already in use.

If there are similar names in the results, then it may not be available for use. You can apply to use it—which incurs a small fee—or come up with a new, more distinguishable name. Distinguishability makes it easier for customers to find your business.

If you want to learn more information about an existing business, you can click on “details” to learn the following:

Entity name

Business type

File number

Filing date

Renewal due date

Registered Agent

Status

This information can be helpful if you’re interested in contacting the business owner to buy their business name.

Here, you’ll also be able to:

Order certification

File amendments or renewals

Order copies of business documents

Most of these tasks are reserved only for the business owner.

Why should I conduct an MN business lookup?

There are a few different reasons someone might conduct a Minnesota business name search:

Checking to see if a business name is available for use for a new business

Finding information about an existing business

Looking for their own business to find the registration number or other information

Important naming guidelines in Minnesota

When choosing a business name, it’s important to understand some of Minnesota’s naming guidelines.

Distinguishability. Your business name must be different enough from other business names in the state that it doesn’t cause confusion.

Your business name must be different enough from other business names in the state that it doesn’t cause confusion. Requirements for LLCs and corporations. Your business name will need to include the designation at the end, but doesn’t require a comma. So, an LLC’s full name will be Sample Company, LLC or Sample Company LLC.

Your business name will need to include the designation at the end, but doesn’t require a comma. So, an LLC’s full name will be Sample Company, LLC or Sample Company LLC. Prohibited terms. Business names in Minnesota can only contain English alphabet letters, numbers, and standard English keyboard symbols.

Business names in Minnesota can only contain English alphabet letters, numbers, and standard English keyboard symbols. Check domain and social media handle availability. Before settling on your final business name, it’s important to make sure you can also get the website URL or domain name and the social media handles that go with your business.

Before settling on your final business name, it’s important to make sure you can also get the website URL or domain name and the social media handles that go with your business. Conduct a trademark search. If you plan on filing for a trademark or operating your business beyond Minnesota, you should perform a trademark search prior to registering your business name. This will give you information on the availability of that name nationally/federally.

Minnesota business search made easy

As a future business owner, there are a lot of to-dos on your checklist. If performing a business name search feels overwhelming, we want you to know that you’re not alone.

FAQs

How do I register a business in Minnesota?

In Minnesota, you will register your business through the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

And, you don’t have to do it alone. If you would like, we can help you form your Minnesota business with a few clicks of your mouse. Note that you may also want to check with the Minnesota Department of Revenue to find help starting and supporting your business.

What is a business name search?

A business name search is a tool that allows you to find out if a business is already using the name you’d like to use for your new business.

Which business entity type is right for my business?

If you’re not sure which entity type is right for your business, we have a handy tool that helps you compare and contrast the different types of business.