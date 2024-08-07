How To Conduct a Minnesota Business Search

This is your comprehensive, step-by-step guide to conducting a Minnesota business name search and figuring out if the name you want for your business is available to use.
by Page Grossman
Updated on: August 7, 2024 · 5 min read
A business search allows you to check if a business name is available, find business information, and order business documents for existing businesses. This can be a useful tool when starting and naming your new Minnesota business.
Each business in Minnesota must have a unique business name. Business names that are too similar can cause confusion and make it difficult to advertise, and similarities can also lead to legal action. It's to your advantage to choose a unique, memorable name. Running a Minnesota business name search is the first step in finding the right name for your business.
Below, you’ll find exact steps to help you conduct a Minnesota business name search.
When you’re ready to get the process started, your first step is to reach out to the MN Secretary of State for a business search. Here’s how to reach them:
These steps will guide you in conducting a Minnesota business name search so you can find out if the name you want to use for your business is available or not.
Your first step is to create an account on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
Once you’ve created an account, you can search their records to see if the business name you want to use is already registered.
Here are some tips for your search:
If there are no similar business names in the search results, then your name is likely available for use. The final determination must be provided by the Secretary of State.
If there are exact names, then the name you’ve chosen is not available because it is already in use.
If there are similar names in the results, then it may not be available for use. You can apply to use it—which incurs a small fee—or come up with a new, more distinguishable name. Distinguishability makes it easier for customers to find your business.
If you want to learn more information about an existing business, you can click on “details” to learn the following:
This information can be helpful if you’re interested in contacting the business owner to buy their business name.
Here, you’ll also be able to:
Most of these tasks are reserved only for the business owner.
There are a few different reasons someone might conduct a Minnesota business name search:
When choosing a business name, it’s important to understand some of Minnesota’s naming guidelines.
In Minnesota, you will register your business through the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
A business name search is a tool that allows you to find out if a business is already using the name you’d like to use for your new business.
If you’re not sure which entity type is right for your business, we have a handy tool that helps you compare and contrast the different types of business.
