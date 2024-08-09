How to conduct a Washington business search

Are you ready to start your business in Washington State? While embarking on this exciting endeavor, it is crucial to be well-prepared for a successful start.
by Kimberly Gladden-Eversley
Kimberly Gladden-Eversley is a journalist and writer who covers personal finance, mortgages, and insurance. She is a ...
Updated on: August 9, 2024
Conducting a thorough business name search is an essential step in establishing your business identity. Additionally, to maintain consistent branding, it is highly recommended that you check for domain name availability so that customers can access and easily recognize your desired business name on the web.
Just like well-known brands such as Amazon and Starbucks, which both originated in Washington state, it is important to create a distinct and memorable name for your business that sets it apart from competitors. This unique identity will help your business make a lasting impression and stand out in the marketplace.
If your desired name or similar names are already in use in the state of Washington, your application will be rejected, or you may be at risk of violating trademark laws. It's vital to familiarize yourself with the specific guidelines for businesses in Washington state and fully understand the implications of trademark laws to ensure you avoid potential legal issues.
To begin your Washington business search, you can visit the Washington Secretary of State website.
Website: sos.wa.gov
Phone Number: (360) 725-0377
Office Address: 801 Capitol Way South, Olympia, WA 98504
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 40234 Olympia, WA 98504-0234
Hours: Monday–Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Email: corps@sos.wa.gov
Navigating the Washington Secretary of State business search webpage is quite easy. Below is an outline we've prepared to help you with your search.
You can conduct your search using your preferred business name, Unified Business Identifier (UBI) number, trademark, or through the charity/fundraiser/trust database. You also have the option to narrow down your search results by searching for an exact match and business name that contains or begins with a specific word. Additionally, the advanced business search option allows you to specify your search criteria further.
In this section, you will find detailed information concerning your business inquiry. This includes the following:
After making a selection, further details are provided and available for download. This includes the following:
If the search results reveal that the business name is available or dissolved, contact the Washington Secretary of State to confirm.
If you are ready to start a business in Washington state, you must choose a desired LLC name that is not already in use. Your chosen name will be used to identify your business and set it apart from its competitors.
Checking the availability of your desired LLC name involves more than just a Google search. It requires a comprehensive business name search and the submission of an application to the WA Secretary of State for registration.
During the filing process, the WA Secretary of State will review existing business name records to verify the availability of your desired name. Additionally, it's crucial to avoid selecting a name similar to an existing entity to prevent consumer confusion and potential trademark infringement issues.
If you plan to register your business as a limited liability company (LLC) or as a corporation, there are legal requirements for the necessary identifiers in your Washington LLC name. For an LLC, you must include “limited liability company” or abbreviations such as “LTD,” “Limited,” and “LLC” in the business name. For a corporation, you must include “corporation,” “incorporated,” “company,” or “limited.” Acceptable abbreviations include “Corp.,” “Inc.,” “Co.,” or “Ltd.”
It’s important to avoid prohibited terms unless you receive approval from the state. Terms that indicate professional licensing, such as “law” or “healthcare,” will require proof of license for the specialized service implied in the business name. Additionally, terms like “bank” and “insurance” should not be included in the business name without proper authorization.
It is crucial to consider distinguishability when choosing a name for your business. If your company provides comparable services or products to another business, having a similar name can confuse customers. This consideration can help you steer clear of legal penalties associated with trademark infringement.
When considering the influence of social media, it would be wise to conduct a social media name search, even if the business name is available. This proactive step can ensure a comprehensive brand presence.
Similar to your brand identity on social media, matching your business name with your domain name is essential for establishing a solid online presence. You can use services such as GoDaddy, Bluehost, and various online domain search tools to check domain name availability.
Conduct a trademark search to avoid trademark infringement, which can result in legal action or expensive lawsuits. You can start your trademark search by using the Washington Secretary of State Corporations and Charities System or the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
If you want to reserve your business name, you can complete a name reservation form with the Washington Secretary of State. This will temporarily hold your business name for 180 days and will cost between $20 to $30 depending on the business entity.
To officially register your business, you need to apply for a business license with the Washington State Department of Revenue, which involves a processing fee of $50. It will cost an additional $180 filing fee to form an LLC. While trademarking your business is not mandatory, many business owners choose this option for added protection beyond your business name, including words, phrases, or logos associated with your business. The trademark registration filing fee will cost $55.
As you establish your business, remember to secure your online presence by registering your domain name. This proactive step will help your customers easily find you on the web.
It's important to do your best to avoid common pitfalls to ensure a smooth transition from naming your business to starting it. LegalZoom offers business search services that can simplify the process. Additionally, LegalZoom can take care of complex tasks such as business license setup, registration, and thorough business name searches, allowing business owners to streamline the process and focus on their business's success.
It’s completely free! There is no cost to perform a business name search on the Washington Secretary of State Corporations and Charities website.
Although it may take only 10 days to process your business registration application, it can take two to three weeks if city or state endorsements are needed.
Unfortunately, after 180 days you cannot renew your business name reservation in Washington state.
