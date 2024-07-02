How to conduct an Oregon business search

Get started on your entrepreneurship journey with confidence. Check if your dream business name is legal and available with Oregon's Secretary of State.
by Swara Ahluwalia
Updated on: July 9, 2024
Business names are like the first handshake with a customer. You want to make a strong impression and not want a name that’s too similar to another company. It can leave consumers asking, ”Who is who?” You also don’t want a name that spells legal trouble.
An Oregon business name search is a crucial step in launching your business. It not only helps you understand the marketplace but also ensures that your chosen name is unique and legally compliant.
The Oregon Secretary of State Corporation Division office houses all details about businesses in the state, making it the ideal place to start your business entity search. You can request them for information via email, by logging onto their website, or by visiting their office in Salem:
Address: 255 Capitol St. NE, Suite 151, Salem, OR 97310
Website: https://sos.oregon.gov/business/Pages/default.aspx
Email: CorporationDivision.SOS@sos.oregon.gov
Access the Oregon Secretary of State business registry database to find all the active name records. Type in your desired name and press "Enter."
The search results page will display all matching entries in a list format and provide access to a number of important information, such as:
Bombarded with results? You can set more filter options to narrow down the results.
Contact the Secretary of State's office if you wish to access information about any inactive business entity.
To avoid rejection and delays in your business registration filings, choose a business name that complies with Oregon’s legal naming requirements.
Your chosen name should:
There’s more to a unique business name than just being legally compliant. Look at these key factors before making a final decision.
Check domain name availability: Matching domain names build a cohesive online presence. Use GoDaddy or Hostinger to obtain website names for your business.
Find a social media handle: Create impactful branding using the same name on social media.
Run a trademark search: Avoid legal hassles and hefty penalties from trademark infringement by double-checking records at the federal level by performing a trademark search.
Learn how to trademark your business name here.
Your business name is your company's identity. You want to get it right and set the tone for everything else that follows. So, if you’ve found a name that ticks all the boxes and is available, reserve the name or complete your business registration filings so it’s officially yours.
Reserve your chosen name by filing the Application for Name Reservation form with the Oregon Corporation Division. For a $100 processing fee, the name will be reserved for 120 days. You can also request a confirmation copy for an extra $5.
The Oregon Secretary of State will reject your business name reservation form or business registration filings if you apply with a name that exists in the business registry database. Therefore, it's best to have two or three backup names ready. These business naming tips may spark your creativity.
Think of the Secretary of State's office as your "document central" for all business-related queries and forms, including business permits and license information. You can also order a copy of your annual report, business registration paperwork, or certificate of authority from them.
