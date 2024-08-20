How to Dispute a Child Support Entry on a Credit Report

Updated on: August 21, 2024 · 3 min read

If you are behind on your child support payments, federal law requires states to report your delinquency to the credit bureaus. However, you can dispute any adverse reporting on your credit report once you satisfy your back payments.

Federal law requires that any late child support balances exceeding $1,000 be reported to the credit bureaus. For balances less than $1,000, state law controls which are reported. Some states are stricter than others. For example, Florida requires that any late payments of $400 or more be reported to the credit bureaus.

Many people's finances are affected after getting a divorce. A reduced credit score can further complicate your financial situation. If you have delinquent child support payments appearing on your credit report, here's how to dispute that reporting.

The five steps of clearing your credit report

If you've caught up on your back child support and want to boost your credit score, here are the five steps you should take:

1. Order copies of your credit reports

To understand how late child support payments have affected your credit, order copies of your report from all three credit bureaus—Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian. You're entitled to order one free report from each of the reporting agencies every 12 months. Make sure you order online at annualcreditreport.com, which is the only website authorized to send free reports annually.

Check each of your credit reports to see how the bureaus reported your late payments. Additionally, you'll need to have these reports on hand when you dispute any negative information.

2. Call your local child support services office

Call your state's child support services office if you're late on your payments. If the state office hasn't reported you to the credit agencies yet, you can ask to establish a payment plan to satisfy your delinquency.

If child support services reported your late payments and you're now current on all that you owe, send proof of payment to see if the office can remove the adverse reporting. They are not required to do so, but you can explore this possibility.

3. Work with your ex-spouse

If you hit a roadblock with the child support services office, you could work with your ex-spouse to see if they will certify that you're current on your payments. Cooperation from your ex-spouse may encourage your state office to remove the late payments from your credit report.

Child support services might require approval from the court as well. You may need to petition the court asking for permission to have the late payments removed from your credit report. Again, you'll need the cooperation of your ex-spouse.

4. Dispute the entry

You can also contact the credit bureaus directly to dispute the delinquent reporting. Each credit agency has its own method for arguing against an entry.

If you have proof that you're now current on your payments, such as a certification from your ex-spouse or an order from the court, the credit agency might remove the negative information. However, they're not required to do so. In addition to supplying supporting documentation to the bureaus, you should explain why your payments were late, such as a job loss or medical reasons.

5. Add a note to the entry

If you're unsuccessful at getting the entry removed from one or all of your credit reports, you can add a note explaining why you were delinquent. The note allows creditors or landlords to understand your circumstances.

Delinquent reporting stays on your credit report for up to seven years. Additionally, when negative information is reported, child support services can disclose your last known address. If you're still behind on your payments, this information could potentially lead to creditors seizing property to settle your debts.

Negative information on your credit report can affect whether you qualify for a loan, mortgage, or credit card. Additionally, some landlords and employers pull your credit for renting an apartment or for job applications. If you get a notice that you're behind on your child support payments, take any actions necessary to get current before this is reported to the credit agencies.