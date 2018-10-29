Your guide to Texas divorce forms

Getting a divorce in Texas is largely a matter of preparing and filing the right legal forms. If you plan to file for divorce in Texas, it's important to learn about these forms, and to understand their purpose.
by Edward A. Haman, Esq.
Updated on: June 20, 2024
If you are involved in a divorce case in Texas, you'll need to know about Texas divorce forms. These forms tell the court what you or your spouse want, give notices to your spouse, provide information to the court, and state the court's orders.
The most common forms you are likely to encounter in a Texas divorce cases are discussed below, although not all of these forms are used in every case.
In Texas, the spouse who files a divorce case is called the Petitioner, and the other spouse is called the Respondent. To file for divorce in Texas, one of the parties must have been a permanent resident of Texas for at least six months, and a resident of the county where the case is filed for at least 90 days.
If you are not using a lawyer, it is known as proceeding "pro se." Texas pro se divorce forms should be available from your local court clerk's office. For uncontested cases, sets of forms also may be obtained from the websites of the Texas Supreme Court and the Texas Legal Services Center. For an uncontested case, there will be a different set of Texas divorce forms, depending on whether or not there are children involved.
At the Texas Legal Services Center website, the standard Texas divorce forms are organized into four sets, or toolkits: Set A Divorce Forms - Divorce without Children (Opposite Sex Divorce), Set B Divorce Forms - Divorce with Children (Opposite Sex Divorce), Set C Divorce Forms - Divorce with Children and Final Court Order, and Set D Divorce Forms - Divorce without Children (Same Sex Divorce)
The following forms are commonly used in cases both with and without children:
The forms listed above, as well as forms that may be required by your county, can often be obtained from the district court clerk in your county, either in person or from their website. More assistance also may be available through an online service provider that can support you through the divorce process in Texas.
