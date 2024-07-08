Trial separation: What it is and when to try

Trial separation is an alternative to divorce that can give you much-needed time off and a chance to save your relationship.
by Swara Ahluwalia
Swara Ahluwalia
Legally reviewed by Allison DeSantis
Allison DeSantis
Updated on: July 14, 2024
Even the strongest marriages can hit roadblocks, or spouses can simply drift apart. This time can be hard and there’s no easy solution. But what many couples don’t realize is that they have a lot of options—you don’t immediately need to pull the plug on your relationship if you’re starting to wonder about its future.
If you are feeling stuck, consider a trial separation. It’s one way to step back from your marriage, assess how things stand, and gain clarity about your future.
In this article, we’ll look at trial separations, how they work, and how they can impact your relationship as a stepping stone toward a stronger relationship or a gentle way to ease into divorce.
A trial separation is an arrangement where spouses voluntarily take a break. It gives both parties some space to step back, take a breather, and see how it is to live life solo. During a trial separation, it’s common for spouses to do the following:
A trial separation can be helpful when couples are feeling emotionally distant, facing stressors like health issues or job changes, or need time to heal after experiencing a challenge like abuse or infidelity. This temporary agreement doesn’t mean the end of a relationship. Instead it’s a chance for spouses to gain a fresh perspective on their marriages and decide how to move forward: together or apart.
Note that you and your spouse are still legally married during a trial separation. Therefore, your obligations to each other and marital property rights remain the same. So, if one of you acquires a new car during the separation, the court will split it by the state’s property laws if you file for divorce.
A trial separation is flexible and informal, unlike a legal separation or divorce, which involves judges, lawyers, or strict rules. You and your spouse can decide the terms and conditions that work best for you, like financial responsibilities, living arrangements, or child-related expenses.
A legal separation, on the other hand, is a court-ordered agreement. It follows a structured process that usually includes filing a petition or separation agreement and getting court approval. In a legal separation, the courts will issue a separation agreement that specifies everything—-from spousal support arrangements, child custody and visitation rights, child support, to division of marital property. This separation agreement is a legally binding document, so if one spouse doesn’t abide by the contract terms, you can take legal action.
Few states, like New Jersey and Michigan, have set procedures for legal separation. Other states, like Florida and Texas, don't recognize legal separations nor do they have established processes for them.
A trial separation can give you the chance to rekindle your marriage or end it. Weigh both the benefits and drawbacks before deciding what path to take.
While some may appreciate the flexibility of a trial separation, it's not right for all couples. In addition, any type of separation has impacts on the relationship, the individuals, and their families.
Here’s a trial separation checklist that'll give your relationship a real shot at reconciliation.
It’s common for couples to take a break and still decide they want to get divorced. If that happens, it’s time to get separate legal counsel. Ending a marriage brings forth a lot of uncertainties.
A divorce lawyer can be your trusted adviser through the difficult process of divorce.
Ultimately, all of these decisions are difficult and sensitive. Thankfully, you don’t have to do it alone. Connect with trained professionals throughout the process as you assess your needs and desires so you can step into the happy, healthy life you deserve.
Legally, there are no set rules on how long a trial separation should be. But, experts recommend that a couple give a trial separation at least three to six months before they decide to file for divorce.
A trial separation doesn’t invalidate a prenuptial agreement but can make it tricky to enforce. For example, if there’s a significant change in one's living circumstances during the trial period, the other spouse could argue that the prenup is no longer valid. Consult a divorce lawyer about your prenuptial agreement. They can explain if the trial separation alters the prenup’s enforceability.
This is up to you, but it’s generally inadvisable to date or start a romantic relationship during a trial separation. It not only hinders chances of reconciliation, but courts could consider dating as a sign of abandoning the marriage. This can impact divorce and custody settlements.
