How to start a divorce

by Ronna L. DeLoe, Esq.
Updated on: April 9, 2024 · 5 min read
You and your spouse are experiencing some marital problems and you've tried marriage counseling. You've even spoken with a trusted priest, reverend, or rabbi.
After these efforts to resolve your issues have failed, you now are thinking about getting a divorce, but you don't know where to start. What should you do first?
Filing for divorce is never pleasant, but if you have the right assistance or know-how, you'll be prepared to start your divorce. Knowing what to do reduces stress, so it helps to become familiar with some basic divorce procedures.
The steps you need to take are similar in most states. These first steps include:
The next steps in proceeding with a divorce are:
1. Serving the summons on your spouse. Your spouse is called the “respondent" or the “defendant," depending on your state. Sometimes the summons will be served with the petition or complaint. You cannot serve the divorce papers on your spouse. A process server, a sheriff, or a person who is at least 18 years old and not related to you should serve the papers.
It is prudent to hire a process server because “service of process" has to be done correctly. This includes serving your spouse with the divorce papers in the proper manner, which is often referred to as “in-hand delivery."
2. Filing the divorce forms. The forms must be filed with the proper clerk in a timely manner. The person who served your papers, or your process server, must also file a properly filled-out affidavit of service, which can be tricky. This is another reason why it's a good idea to have a process server start the action for you.
3. Waiting for your spouse to respond. The respondent has 30 days in most states to file a response. The response may be called an “answer" in some states and, in it, your spouse may deny the statements in your petition or admit to some of them. The response can also contain a “counterclaim" if your spouse wants to seek some of the same things you're seeking from the court.
If the divorce is “uncontested," you and your spouse agree on how most or all of the major issues should be resolved. You memorialize your understanding in a settlement agreement, which is often prepared by a family law attorney.
You then bring the settlement agreement to the divorce court along with the necessary divorce papers. Divorce papers are different in every state, so, if you have a family law attorney, have your attorney prepare the papers.
The judge reviews the agreement along with the divorce papers. If everything is in order, the judge will allow you to get a divorce.
A “contested" divorce is more time-consuming, difficult, and expensive than an uncontested divorce. A divorce is contested if you and your spouse can't agree to all the major issues, such as custody or financial issues, and may have to be decided by a judge.
If some issues can't be settled, you'll probably have what is called “discovery." Discovery seeks to find out as much information as possible from the other spouse. Either you or your spouse, or both, can use discovery.
Discovery can be done by using:
After discovery is complete, if you and your spouse haven't been able to settle, your case is put on the court's calendar for trial. It's still possible to settle your case before trial, but the longer it takes to settle, the more legal fees you will have to pay.
If you don't want to go through a divorce, you may decide to have a legal separation from your spouse. It isn't final, like divorce, and some states actually require you to be legally separated for a year or more before you can get divorced.
If you want to try a legal separation, you should consult a family law attorney, who can prepare a separation agreement for you. The separation agreement contains your rights and responsibilities—as well as your spouse's—as if you were divorced. The difference is that you're still legally married but living apart.
If you're not sure you want a divorce, a legal separation may be the best way to see if you can resolve your marital issues.
