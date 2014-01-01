A prenup is a great way to establish intimacy and trust. Before both parties sign a prenup, you have to talk honestly about financial planning and money—what you have, what you owe, and what is important in the future. This sets the stage for openness throughout your marriage, making you better equipped to resolve conflicts and weather tough times. Additionally, you can include a sunset clause in your prenuptial agreement, which means the agreement will only be valid for a predetermined amount of time.

With a prenup in place, you can feel secure about your finances, and if you ever do split up, your divorce is likely to go much more smoothly.

The financial well-being of a marriage can be strengthened ahead of time when a prenup is drawn up and approved by both partners. Remember: marriage is as much a financial and legal union as it is a romantic union. If you’re asking yourself, “Is a prenup a red flag?” consider instead that a prenup may be a respectful way to approach your marriage and future with the person you love.