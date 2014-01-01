Prenuptial agreements are a smart way to help you and your future spouse live happily ever after—no matter how the story ends. It only takes a few minutes to secure a lifetime of protection. Get attorney support at every step before you walk down the aisle. Complete prenups cost $1,499.
Get a custom prenuptial agreement for a predictable, affordable flat fee. Let your prenup be the first of many good decisions you make together.
Answer simple questions from the comfort of home and an attorney will build your prenup for you. Easily schedule attorney calls to ask questions.
Work with an attorney to guide you through the process step by step, then let them personalize your prenup, and provide a round of revisions.
Adding an affordable prenuptial agreement to the to-dos before your “I dos” can be a smart step.
While you expect your marriage to last forever, prenups provide peace of mind and act as a safety net in case things don’t work out. Prenups help avoid future frustration, detailing your assets, debts, and day-to-day expenses, and explaining what should happen with them if you divorce.
A prenup can be purchased up to one month before your wedding day—but provides peace of mind for much longer.
A prenuptial agreement is a legally binding written contract between you and your fiancé that dictates what will happen to your assets if you decide to end your marriage.
Absolutely! While it may not sound romantic to discuss while you’re planning your wedding, a prenup can help protect both parties’ assets and save you from legal headaches down the road.
Besides being a great way to show your partner that you care about their future, prenups are an easy, affordable, and proactive solution to what can be an expensive and time-consuming problem later.
A prenup gives both parties the chance to set forth what will happen to income and assets if the marriage ends in separation or divorce. A prenup specifies who gets what money, property, and even debts if you ever split up. It can also say whether or how much alimony will be paid. A prenup can cover just about any aspect of your financial life except for child custody and support.
While the enforcement of prenups varies from state to state, there are a few things that you can generally count on:
A prenup is a great way to establish intimacy and trust. Before both parties sign a prenup, you have to talk honestly about financial planning and money—what you have, what you owe, and what is important in the future. This sets the stage for openness throughout your marriage, making you better equipped to resolve conflicts and weather tough times. Additionally, you can include a sunset clause in your prenuptial agreement, which means the agreement will only be valid for a predetermined amount of time.
With a prenup in place, you can feel secure about your finances, and if you ever do split up, your divorce is likely to go much more smoothly.
The financial well-being of a marriage can be strengthened ahead of time when a prenup is drawn up and approved by both partners. Remember: marriage is as much a financial and legal union as it is a romantic union. If you’re asking yourself, “Is a prenup a red flag?” consider instead that a prenup may be a respectful way to approach your marriage and future with the person you love.