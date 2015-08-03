How to file a divorce in New Jersey

New Jersey divorce law doesn’t need to be a mystery. Discover residency requirements, grounds for dissolution, and what to expect regarding property division, alimony, child support and custody.
by Edward A. Haman, Esq.
Edward A. Haman is a freelance writer, who is the author of numerous self-help legal books. He has practiced law in H...
Updated on: March 13, 2023
For any married couple, a divorce will accomplish two things: (1) severing the marital relationship, and (2) dividing assets and debts. If one of them will be unable to be self-supporting after the divorce, the issue of alimony may arise. If there are minor children, they will also need to resolve issues of child custody, visitation, and support.
Residency and where to file
In order to file for divorce in New Jersey, one of the following requirements must be met: (1) one party has been a resident of New Jersey for at least 1 year, or (2) if the cause of the divorce is adultery that occurred in New Jersey, one party must be a resident (without any time limitation). You may file in the Chancery Division of Superior Court in any New Jersey county.
Procedures
The simplest procedure is an uncontested divorce, where you and your spouse can reach an agreement about the division of your property, and, if you have any children, what arrangements will be made for them. You begin by preparing a Complaint for Divorce, along with various other supporting documents. For an uncontested divorce, one of these documents will be a marital settlement agreement outlining the division of assets, and your agreement regarding any children. These documents are filed with the court, and copies of them are provided to your spouse. You will attend a court hearing, at which time the judge will make sure that all of your paperwork is in order, perhaps ask you a few questions, and enter your Judgment of Divorce.
Grounds for divorce
Grounds for divorce are legally recognized reasons to get a divorce. This is the justification for severing the marital relationship. New Jersey, like most states, has what are commonly called no-fault grounds for divorce, and several traditional fault-based grounds.
To get a no-fault divorce in New Jersey you need to state in the Complaint for Divorce that “there are irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of six months and which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is not a reasonable prospect of reconciliation,” or “the parties have been living separate and apart for 18 months, and there is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation.”
The fault-based grounds for divorce are: adultery, wilful desertion for 12 months, extreme cruelty (must file within 3 months after the last act alleged), alcoholism or drug addiction, institutionalism for mental illness for 24 months after the marriage and before filing, imprisonment for 18 months (provided there is no cohabitation after release), and deviant sexual conduct voluntarily performed without consent of the other party. However, in most cases, there is no reason to use any of these, since they add complexity to the process by requiring proof.
Property division
New Jersey divorce law provides that all property is marital property, regardless of how or when it was acquired. In dividing property the judge must consider the following factors:
Alimony in New Jersey
Absent an agreement of the parties, the judge will decide whether to award alimony, and if so, the amount and duration of alimony, after considering the following factors:
Child custody in New Jersey
There is a mandatory Parent Education Program. Any agreement reached on custody will be accepted by the judge unless it is not in the child’s best interest. If you cannot reach a custody agreement, the judge will decide the issue, after considering the following factors:
Child support in New Jersey
Child support is determined by the New Jersey Child Support Guidelines that may be found on the New Jersey Child Support website.
Miscellaneous matters
Either party may resume any name used before marriage, or may assume any surname.
