How to file a divorce in Tennessee

In Tennessee, as elsewhere, divorce for any married couple will accomplish two things: (1) severing the marital relationship, and (2) dividing assets and debts. If one of them will be unable to be self-supporting after the divorce, the issue of alimony may arise. If there are minor children, they will also need to resolve issues of child custody and support.
Residency, where to file, and the divorce procedure
To file for divorce in Tennessee, if the grounds for divorce arose in Tennessee, the person filing for divorce (the petitioner) must have been a resident when the grounds arose. Otherwise, one party must be a Tennessee resident for at least 6 months. You may file in the Chancery Court or the Circuit Court (depending upon the county) in the county where you and your spouse lived at the time of separation, or the county in which the respondent resides. If the respondent is not a Tennessee resident, or is in prison, then the county in which the petitioner resides.
The simplest procedure is an uncontested divorce where you and your spouse can reach an agreement about all issues. You begin the procedure by filing a Petition for Divorce, along with various supporting documents, including a marital settlement agreement outlining the division of assets, and your agreement regarding any children. Copies of the documents are provided to your spouse. You will attend a court hearing, at which time the judge will make sure that all of your paperwork is in order, perhaps ask you a few questions, and enter your Final Decree of Divorce.
Grounds for divorce
Grounds for divorce are legally recognized reasons to get a divorce. Tennessee, like most states, has what are commonly called no-fault grounds for divorce, and numerous traditional fault-based grounds. To get a no-fault divorce in Tennessee, you need to state in the Petition for Divorce that “there are irreconcilable differences between the parties.” You and your spouse must have a written agreement as to property division, and child custody and support.
The fault-based grounds for divorce include adultery, desertion, conviction of crimes, habitual drunkenness or abuse of narcotics (beginning after the marriage), cruel and inhuman treatment or “inappropriate marital conduct,” and the husband “offered such indignities to the wife as to render her condition intolerable and thereby forcing her to withdraw.” In most cases, there is no reason to use either of these, since they add complexity to the process by requiring proof.
Property division
A divorce involves dividing property and debts between you and your spouse. Generally, each party will keep his or her separate property, which is property:
All other property is marital property. If you and your spouse cannot agree on the division of property, the judge will divide marital property, after considering all relevant factors, including:
Alimony in Tennessee
Alimony is also referred to as support and maintenance in Tennessee. Absent an agreement regarding alimony, the judge will determine whether to grant alimony, as well as the nature, amount, length of term, and manner of payment, by considering all relevant factors, including:
Child custody in Tennessee
A custody determination means figuring out how the children’s time will be divided between the parents, and how decisions will be made. If you and your spouse cannot reach an agreement, the judge will seek an “arrangement that permits both parents to enjoy the maximum participation possible in the life of the child,” taking into consideration all relevant factors, including:
Child support in Tennessee
Child support is determined by the Tennessee Child Support Guidelines. The guidelines, worksheets, and a child support calculator may be found at the Tennessee Department of Human Services website.
Filing a divorce can be a complex process, but if you and your spouse can agree on the terms of the divorce you may be able to save time. Following these steps will help you get started with your divorce.
