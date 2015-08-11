How to file a divorce in Washington

Washington dissolution of marriage (divorce) law doesn’t need to be a mystery. Discover residency requirements, grounds for dissolution, and what to expect regarding property division, maintenance (alimony), and child custody and support.
by Edward A. Haman, Esq.
Updated on: March 14, 2023
In Washington, divorce is called dissolution of marriage. Whether you live in Washington or elsewhere, dissolution for any married couple will accomplish two things: (1) severing the marital relationship, and (2) dividing assets and debts. If one of them will be unable to be self-supporting after the divorce, the issue of alimony may arise. If there are minor children, they will also need to resolve issues of child custody and support.
ResidencY AND WHERE TO FIle
In order to file for dissolution of marriage in Washington, at least one of the parties must be a Washington resident, for any amount of time. You may file in the Superior Court, or the Family Court (depending upon the county) in the county where the person filing (the petitioner) resides.
Procedures
The simplest procedure is an uncontested dissolution where you and your spouse can reach an agreement about all issues. You begin by filing a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage, along with various supporting documents. These might include a marital settlement agreement outlining the division of assets, and a parenting plan regarding any children. These documents are filed with the court, and copies of them are provided to your spouse. You will attend a court hearing, at which time the judge will make sure that all of your paperwork is in order, perhaps ask you a few questions, and enter your Decree of Dissolution of Marriage.
Collaborative divorce. Washington offers this process where each party hires a lawyer to assist them in trying to reach an agreement on all issues. There may also be a facilitator involved, to help focus the discussion. It is similar to mediation. Both parties must agree to this process, and either may stop it at any time. Any agreement will be signed by the parties and submitted to the court to be incorporated into the decree.
Grounds for divorce
Grounds for dissolution are legally recognized reasons to get a dissolution. This is the justification for severing the marital relationship. Washington, like most states, has what are commonly called no-fault grounds for dissolution. Unlike most states, there are no traditional fault-based grounds. To get a dissolution or marriage in Washington you need to state in the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage that “the marriage of the parties is irretrievably broken.”
Property division
A dissolution involves dividing property and debts between you and your spouse. Generally, each party will keep his or her separate property, which is property acquired:
All other property is community property. Absent an agreement regarding the division of community property, the judge will divide it, after considering the following factors:
Alimony in Washington
Alimony is referred to as maintenance in Washington. You and your spouse may reach an agreement on maintenance. Absent an agreement, the judge will determine whether to grant maintenance, and the amount and duration, after considering the following factors:
Child custody in Washington
If you and your spouse have any minor children, there will have to be a custody determination. Washington law now uses terms such as parenting plan, decision-making authority, and residency. It still comes down to figuring out how the children’s time will be divided between the parents, and how decisions will be made.
Each party must file a proposed permanent parenting plan. However, if you and your spouse reach an agreement, a joint agreed permanent parenting plan may be filed instead of separate plans. If there is no agreement, a settlement conference will be scheduled before a judge or court commissioner in order to attempt to resolve the matter. If you cannot reach an agreement, the judge will decide the issue, according to the following guidelines:
Child support in Washington
A decision must also be made about how the children will be financially supported. Child support is determined by reference to the Washington child Support Guidelines.
Miscellaneous matters
There are mandatory forms approved by the administrator for the courts. A Decree of Dissolution of Marriage may not be entered until at least 90 days after the Petition is served on the other party (the respondent). Either party’s name may be restored or changed.
Filing a divorce can be a complex process, but if you and your spouse agree on the terms of the divorce you may be able to save time. Following these steps will help you get started with filing a divorce in Washington.
