How to file a divorce in Wisconsin

Filing a divorce in Wisconsin? What are the residency requirements and filing procedures? Learn about Wisconsin divorce law, including no-fault divorce, property division, maintenance (alimony), and child custody and support.
by Edward A. Haman, Esq.
Updated on: March 14, 2023 · 6 min read
In Wisconsin, as elsewhere, divorce for any married couple will accomplish two things: (1) severing the marital relationship, and (2) dividing assets and debts. The issue of alimony may also arise. If there are minor children, the issues of custody and support must be resolved.
Residency and procedures
In order to file for divorce in Wisconsin, either you or your spouse must be a resident of Wisconsin for at least six months, and of the county in which you file for 30 days. You will file in the Circuit Court in the county where the residency requirement is met.
The simplest procedure is an uncontested divorce, where you and your spouse can reach an agreement about all issues. You begin by filing a Petition for Divorce, along with various supporting documents, including a marital settlement agreement on the division of assets, and a parenting plan for any children. These documents are filed with the court, and copies of them are provided to your spouse. You will attend a court hearing, at which time the judge will make sure your paperwork is in order, perhaps ask you a few questions, and enter your Decree of Divorce.
Grounds for divorce
Grounds for divorce are legally recognized reasons to get a divorce. Wisconsin, like most states, has what are commonly called no-fault grounds for divorce. Unlike most states, there are no traditional fault-based grounds. One way to get a no-fault divorce in Wisconsin is to state in the Petition for Divorce that “the marriage of the parties is irretrievably broken.” Both parties must file a joint Petition or an affidavit stating that the marriage is irretrievably broken, or the judge must make a finding that the marriage is irretrievably broken. The other way is to state in the Petition for Divorce that “the marriage of the parties is irretrievably broken, and the parties have voluntarily lived apart continuously for 12 months or more.”
Property division
A divorce involves dividing property and debts between you and your spouse. Generally, each party will keep his or her separate property, which is property acquired before marriage, at any time by gift or inheritance, or with funds obtained before marriage, or by gift or inheritance. However, separate property is subject to division if necessary to prevent hardship to a party.
All other property is community property. Absent an agreement of the parties, the judge will divide the community property equally, unless it is determined that an unequal distribution is warranted, after considering all relevant factors, including:
Alimony in Wisconsin
Alimony is referred to as maintenance in Wisconsin. Absent an agreement of the parties, the court will determine whether maintenance should be awarded, and if so, the amount and duration of maintenance, after considering all relevant factors, including:
Child custody in Wisconsin
If you and your spouse have any minor children, there will have to be a custody determination. Following modern trends, Wisconsin child custody law uses the terms legal custody and physical placement. It still comes down to figuring out how the children’s time will be divided between the parents, and how decisions will be made. Unless there is an agreement, the parties are typically required to go to mediation. If mediation is unsuccessful, each party must submit a proposed parenting plan. Sole custody may only be awarded if:
Absent an agreement, the judge will decide the issue, after considering the following factors:
Child support in Wisconsin
Child support is determined by reference to the Wisconsin Child Support Guidelines that may be found on the Wisconsin government website.
