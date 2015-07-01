How to form a Louisiana partnership

Louisiana offers different options for people forming a partnership. Each option offers different advantages, impacts personal liability, and affects how the partnership is taxed. Find out more about how to start a partnership, how they are taxed, and more.
by Mary Wenzel, J.D.
Updated on: December 8, 2023
When you start a business, you can choose from several types of business structures. The structure you choose determines how the business will be taxed, if you are personally responsible for the business’ debts, and more.
If you are going into business with others, you may consider forming a partnership. Partnerships offer simple tax filings and, in some cases, liability protection. Louisiana offers four types of partnerships, detailed below.
Partnerships are considered pass-through entities, meaning the owners of Louisiana partnerships pay taxes on the business revenue using their personal tax returns. The partnership itself files no tax return, but some types are required to file an annual report. The Internal Revenue Service offers information on some of the federal taxation requirements for partnerships.
Personal liability is the other important topic to consider when forming a business. Personal liability refers to how personally responsible the owners are for the business’ debts and obligations. Some partnership structures offer liability protection for their owners, allowing them to shelter their personal assets from the business. For example, if your partnership loses a lawsuit and has to pay a huge settlement, personal liability will help protect your house, cash, and savings from the settlement.
This protection will not apply in all cases, such as if you owe taxes, commit fraud, or do something that violates the partnership’s liability protection.
The types of partnerships offered in Louisiana are compared below, with information highlighting the differences in liability and tax considerations.
The simplest form of a partnership, the general partnership offers no liability protection but also isn’t hindered by very many laws, offering maximum freedom to do business as you wish. Some aspects to be aware of:
Limited partnerships are similar to general partnerships, but offer two levels of partners: limited and general partners.
In a limited liability partnership partners can’t be held liable for other partners’ mistakes, errors, or outright fraud. These types of partnerships are very popular with professionals that expect to take on a lot of liability risk (typically as the result of lawsuits), such as doctors and lawyers. For example, if three doctors start an LLP and one of them is sued for malpractice and loses a costly lawsuit, the other doctors won’t be personally liable to pay off that debt.
Similar to a general partnership, but each partner is only liable for their investments like a limited partner in an LP: Each partner is protected from the other partners’ debts and obligations.
In a limited liability limited partnership, you find a blend of LP and LLP advantages. An LLLP has both general and limited partners, but they are all protected from each other’s debts, errors, and legal obligations. Like an LLP, the LLLP is popular with high-risk professions that also seek outside investment. What to know about LLLPs:
If you need additional taxation choices or greater protection from personal liability you may want to consider forming a limited liability company (LLC). The LLC business structure combines many of the advantages of partnerships while offering greater flexibility in tax structures. On the downside, they often require more effort to maintain than a partnership but even then, they are known for their simplicity.
To properly create a partnership, you will need to prepare your business name, register it, and file the correct paperwork.
Decide on a name that will be appealing to the kind of customers you want your business to attract. The name you choose should be catchy and reflect your ideas about what the business is. Business names must also include the entity type (LLP, LP, etc.).
Look through the Louisiana's Business Database once you and your associates decide on a name. If a name has been registered you can’t easily use it for yourself. Afterwards, protect your new business name by registering it with the Louisiana state government. Once the name has been reserved you don’t need to worry about it being taken while you complete the rest of the business creation process.
In Louisiana, partnerships are required to pay a filing fee and file in the required paperwork. Foreign businesses sometimes have further and/or different requirements to meet.
Partnerships typically need an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS. An EIN can be used to start a business bank account, so it is useful for partnerships that don’t hire employees.
Some partnerships need additional licenses from the state in order to do business. Additional taxes may also be needed.
Once your partnership has been legally formed, you should check the following list to make sure the following important items are completed:
