How to form a New Jersey partnership

Starting a partnership in New Jersey doesn’t have to be confusing. Find out how the different types of partnerships compare to each other, how to start one, and more.
Find out more about Forming a Partnership
Excellent
by Mary Wenzel, J.D.
Mary is a freelance writer and owner of Write Law. Mary ghostwrites marketing content for law firms throughout the Un...
Updated on: December 8, 2023 · 6 min read
When you start a business, you can choose from several types of legal structures. The structure you choose determines how the business will be taxed, if you are personally responsible for the business’ debts and more.
If you are going into business with others, you may consider forming a partnership. Partnerships offer simple tax requirements and, in some cases, liability protection. New Jersey offers three types of partnerships, detailed below.
Most partnerships are considered pass-through entities. This means the income from the company passes through to the owners’ personal income. New Jersey doesn’t explicitly conform to the federal tax rules for partnerships. Instead, all items of income and other expenses or profits must be included on the yearly New Jersey informational return. The forms are available online at the New Jersey Department of Revenue’s website. Further information is available on New Jersey’s partnership revenue policies here.
For information about federal taxes, see the Internal Revenue Service website.
Personal liability is the other important topic to consider when forming a business. Liability refers to how many of your personal assets are able to be seized when the business has to settle a debt. The reverse is true as well, meaning your business assets may be used to settle your personal debts.
The types of partnerships offered in New Jersey are compared below, with information highlighting the differences in liability and tax considerations.
The simplest form of a partnership, the general partnership offers no liability protection but also isn’t hindered by very many laws, offering maximum freedom to do business as you wish. Some aspects to be aware of:
Limited partnerships are similar to general partnerships, but offer two levels of partners: limited and general partners.
In a limited liability partnership, partners can’t be held liable for other partners’ mistakes, errors, or outright fraud. These types of partnerships are very popular with professionals who expect to take on a lot of liability risk (typically as the result of lawsuits), such as doctors and lawyers. For example, if three doctors start an LLP and one of them is sued for malpractice and loses a costly lawsuit, the other doctors won’t be personally liable to pay off that debt.
If the idea of a partnership doesn’t appeal to you, consider starting a limited liability company (LLCs). Although slightly more complex to start than a partnership, and with more government oversight, the LLC is a business structure that offers the ease of a partnership with excellent personal liability protection.
If you decide to form a partnership in New Jersey, there are a few mandatory steps to through in order to properly create the partnership.
Choose a business name that your potential clients will like, and that reflects your own perception of what you would like your business to represent. Choose a unique name that hasn’t already been taken, and bear in mind that the entity type has to be included in the name. Thus, “Johnson Tire Jumpers” would be “Johnson Tire Jumpers, LLP” if it were a limited liability partnership.
The Client Registration Branch of the New Jersey Department of Revenue is where new business owners go to file their business paperwork and get things started. By properly registering your business, you help protect it from future trademark and/or copyright infringement.
In New Jersey, all partnerships, except for GPs, require formal partnership filings along with the current filing fee.
Additional requirements are imposed on partnerships that have employees. A handy checklist for those interested in starting new businesses is available via the New Jersey business portal website.
If you plan on hiring employees, you’ll need to get an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS. Even if you aren’t hiring employees, an EIN is helpful for opening business bank accounts, credit cards, and more. It’s highly recommended you get one from the IRS.
Some partnerships need additional licenses from the state in order to do business. For example, plumbers, electricians, and other types of contractors usually need to be licensed to do business. Additional taxes may also be needed.
Once the Secretary of State has approved your paperwork and sent you a certified, stamped copy of the paperwork back, you’re able to do business. Here are a few things to consider as you get started with your business:
When you are ready to form a partnership, LegalZoom can help you choose which one may be right for you. We can also file the paperwork to form your business, help you find a registered agent, and get you in touch with an attorney or tax professional.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read