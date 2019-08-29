How to get power of attorney in Texas

Power of attorney was created to give you peace of when you're not able to take care of your affairs on your own. Texas makes it easy for you to grant Power of attorney and the peace of mind that goes with it
Learn more about Power of Attorney
Excellent
by Edward A. Haman, Esq.
Edward A. Haman is a freelance writer, who is the author of numerous self-help legal books. He has practiced law in H...
Updated on: February 1, 2024 · 3 min read
To make it easy to get a power of attorney, Texas has created fairly simple forms for both a financial and a health care power of attorney.
A power of attorney is a legal document that gives someone you trust the authority to act for you in certain matters. In Texas, the legislature has created two power of attorney forms: one for medical treatment and one for everything else.
To understand powers of attorney, it is necessary to know the following basic terms:
Principal. The person who signs a power of attorney.
Agent or attorney-in-fact. The person who is given the authority to act for the principal.
Durable power of attorney. Traditionally, the agent's authority ended if the principal became mentally incapacitated. A durable power of attorney allows the agent's authority to continue in such a situation.
Springing power of attorney. Traditionally, the agent's authority began the moment the power of attorney was signed by the principal. A springing power of attorney delays the time that the agent's authority begins until a certain event occurs, such as the principal's becoming mentally or physically incapable of making or communicating decisions. In Texas, this is called being “disabled or incapacitated."
General power of attorney. This gives someone the authority to act in a broad range of matters, such as buying and selling real estate and personal property, handling banking, managing investments, operating a business, handling taxes and lawsuits, and applying for government benefits. The general power of attorney Texas has created is titled: Statutory Durable Power of Attorney.
Medical power of attorney. This is a special type of power of attorney that gives the agent the authority to make medical treatment decisions for you if you become mentally or physically unable to make your own decisions. By its very nature, a medical power of attorney is both a durable and a springing power of attorney.
The durable power of attorney Texas has created for financial matters is set forth in Section 752.051 of the Texas Estates Code. It is titled “Statutory Durable Power of Attorney," and it provides for your agent to have all types of powers, except for medical treatment decisions. It is a statutory power of attorney because it was created by the Texas legislature and is part of the Texas Statutes. It is a durable power of attorney because it gives your agent the authority to act if you become disabled or incapacitated. The form is easy to use and includes information to help you fill in the blanks with the needed information.
The Texas medical power of attorney form is set forth in Sections 166.163 and 166.164 of the Texas Health and Safety Code. Designating a medical power of attorney is part of the overall process of completing what is also referred to as Advance Directives for medical care. By using the power of attorney form Texas has created by law, it is more likely that it will be accepted by health care providers since it will be a familiar form to them. This form is also easy to use and includes information to help you fill in the blanks with the necessary information.
The Texas power of attorney forms may be found in the Texas Statutes (either in the bound volumes or from the State of Texas website); however, they are very user-friendly from either of these sources. More user-friendly versions may be found at various online resources. They may also be available through your local library or found in a business and legal forms section at an office supply store.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read