How to write a security deposit return letter to your tenant

by Ronna L. DeLoe, Esq.
Updated on: February 2, 2023
As a landlord, you collect security deposits from your tenants before they move into your building. Some states require you to keep the security deposit in a separate interest-bearing account, although not all states actually require you to return the interest along with the deposit.
Many states give you 30-45 days to return the security deposit, but some states require you to return the deposit within 14-15 days of the tenant's vacating the apartment. Alabama, Arkansas, and Kentucky have a window of 60 days to return a security deposit.
No matter how long you have to do so, you must return the security deposit, though you can deduct money from the original amount, as long as you provide a reason in writing.
A returned security deposit should be accompanied by a letter explaining how much money the landlord is returning and what, if anything, the landlord deducted from the original amount. A landlord can also use a security deposit return receipt or a financial statement to show the same information. You must send either a letter or financial statement whether or not you owe the tenant money.
Sometimes landlords return the entire amount of the security deposit to the tenant. Other times, the tenant gets only part of the deposit or even owes the landlord money. However, landlords must justify the amount deducted, if any, from the deposit, otherwise, the tenant can sue in small claims court.
You can justify not returning the full amount of a security deposit when the tenant:
As long as you can show what the tenant did to warrant deductions from the original deposit, you don't have to return the full original amount. Be sure to have proof, such as photos of the apartment or receipts for unpaid bills, in case the tenant takes you to small claims court.
If you decide not to write a letter to the tenant, you can send a financial statement instead. The statement must include the:
If you want to write a letter to the tenant, include the financial statement as well, as that contains the most important section. Also, include the following:
A security deposit return letter doesn't have to have fancy language or a lot of details other than showing what deductions are coming out of the deposit. It's your decision whether to write this in letter form or as a financial statement, but check the laws in your state to make sure you comply with local requirements.
