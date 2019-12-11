Serving your tenant with an eviction notice

Dealing with a problem tenant? You may need to serve them an eviction notice. Find out when to use this important legal document and what to expect in the eviction process.
by Belle Wong, J.D.
Updated on: January 8, 2024 · 4 min read
There are many financial benefits to owning rental property, but one drawback many landlords must occasionally contend with is that of the problem tenant. If you find yourself in such a situation where you have no choice but to evict, you must first serve your tenant a notice of eviction, also sometimes referred to as a notice to quit.
While you may have already sent a termination of lease letter, such a document is not the legal equivalent of an eviction notice, which is required before you can begin the legal eviction process. The eviction notice informs your tenant that you intend to evict them and, depending on the type of notice you send, lets your tenant know if there is anything they can do to avoid their eviction.
State laws vary regarding eviction notices. Many states require “just cause" to evict a tenant, which means the tenant must have done something that generated the need for eviction. State laws also regulate the information that must be provided to a tenant in an eviction notice, such as the specific reason for eviction and any relevant time periods. So before you begin the process, it's important that you either fully research the eviction requirements in your state or consult with an attorney experienced in landlord-tenant issues.
Even in states where a landlord is permitted to evict a tenant without cause, you must still provide your tenant with an eviction notice. In such landlord-friendly states, you can't evict without a reason if the lease agreement between you and your tenant is for a fixed term. You also can't evict for a discriminatory reason or as a means of retaliation.
The type of eviction notice you use depends on your particular situation. Each type of notice includes the term “quit," which, in the context of an eviction notice, means “move out."
Once you've drafted your eviction notice, you must serve it on your tenant. Be sure to do your research first. If you end up having to go to court to evict your tenant, you will need to show proof that you served your tenant in compliance with any relevant state laws.
It's important to understand that, while essential to the eviction process, simply serving the notice doesn't mean you can subsequently evict your tenant. If the tenant ignores your notice, you must go to court to seek a court order.
You should also be sure to adhere to all legal requirements when drafting your notice of eviction. If you've left out anything that's legally required, you may find the court siding with the tenant and denying your eviction request.
The prospect of eviction is not a pleasant one but may be unavoidable in certain situations. By serving your tenant with a properly drafted eviction notice, you will be more likely to obtain a court order for eviction in the event your tenant refuses to remedy the default or to vacate the premises as demanded.
