Residential rental application guide

Updated on: February 13, 2024 · 3 min read
Successful property management begins with good documentation, and most landlords will start a leasing arrangement with a rental application. A rental application allows a landlord to organize and evaluate applicants for a piece of property, and to use the information provided to run credit and background checks on those individuals. Collectively, this information can be used to select tenants who will pay rent promptly and care well for the property. A landlord can also shield himself from claims that he selected applicants for improper and discriminatory reasons.
As a landlord, you need a document you and your prospective tenant can trust. Your tenant needs assurance that he or she will not be asked unnecessary or illegal questions, and will be considered fairly for the available rental. You must be sure the applicant will be a good tenant, willing and able to make rent payments, and treat your property with the same care you do. The enclosed document, together with a reliable real estate lease, reduces your liability risk and helps protect your investment. It also builds a strong foundation for the ongoing relationship between you and your tenant; you will both be able to proceed with confidence of your mutual respect and trust, and start the rental off on the right foot.
A rental application is not a lease. You are not obligated to rent to an individual simply because he or she has completed an application. Similarly, a potential tenant who has completed an application is not required to rent the property.
