Keep a good thing going with a contract extension agreement

Whether circumstances dictate that more time is needed to complete contractual obligations, or you simply want to continue with a beneficial and satisfactory business relationship, a contract extension agreement can be a useful tool.
Get your extension of agreement
Excellent
by Edward A. Haman, Esq.
Edward A. Haman is a freelance writer, who is the author of numerous self-help legal books. He has practiced law in H...
Updated on: November 29, 2023 · 3 min read
Your contractual business relationships don't need to end just because the agreement has an end date. Whether more time is needed to complete the requirements of the contract, or you simply want to continue a good business relationship, a contract extension agreement can help accomplish your goals.
When a contractual business relationship is to continue beyond the terms of the original agreement, the parties have three choices:
Some contracts include provisions allowing for extensions. In such a case, the contract extension clause needs to be considered, so that any terms or conditions for an extension are followed.
Adding a contract extension agreement is simpler than preparing a new contract. With an extension, you simply continue with the terms of the existing contract, plus any modifications you may choose to make.
There are several situations in which a contract extension can be useful. Extending a contract can be necessary in order to complete a project, or desirable in order to continue a productive working arrangement. In terms of timing, a contract extension can be done after the term of the contract has expired, or as soon as it becomes clear that an extension is desired or needed.
Parties who signed an agreement that expires after a certain period of time may find that their working relationship is going so well that they want to continue working together beyond the term of the original contract. A contract extension can accomplish this.
At some point after a contract is signed, it may become apparent that the time frames in the agreement are insufficient to complete the tasks. For example, with a building construction contract, it may originally have been expected by both parties that government permits could be obtained within 30 days, but a few days into the contract it becomes obvious that the permit process will take twice that amount of time. A contract extension can adjust for such a mutual mistake in expectations.
Some business partnerships are formed for a limited period of time, such as until a certain date or until a certain project is completed. If the partners decide that they want or need to extend the length of the partnership, this also can be accomplished with a partnership contract extension agreement.
An agreement to extend a contract can be accomplished in one of three ways:
One method is not necessarily better than the other. The manner in which an extension is accomplished will depend upon various factors, such as the nature of the contract, the extent of any changes that are needed, and the relationship of the parties.
In many situations, a contract extension agreement can be used to continue a business relationship without the necessity of starting from scratch with a completely new contract.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
Extend the life of your partnership with a contract extension
When you need to extend the terms of your partnership agreement, a contract extension agreement is often the best option.
November 29, 2023 · 3min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read