Keep production on track with a product supply agreement

by Michelle Kaminsky, Esq.
by Michelle Kaminsky, Esq.
Updated on: November 30, 2023 · 2 min read
With an ever-increasing number of enterprises involved in transactions internationally—especially as online sales grow—it is incredibly easy to lose track of which party is responsible for what actions in a business arrangement.
A product supply agreement can help both parties be clear about their individual rights and responsibilities, while also maintaining a steady stream of goods to customers and protecting your business from eventual legal trouble.
A product supply agreement details the terms on which a seller supplies goods to a buyer, and an effective contract is as specific as possible regarding the obligations and expectations of each party.
Whether it's a mutual agreement to supply products on credit or an exclusive standard product supply agreement between one specific buyer and seller, the main objective is to get all the pertinent terms down in writing so that products keep flowing to the marketplace without interruption.
The primary function of a product supply agreement is to regulate and streamline the product supply between a manufacturer and a buyer. Ultimately, your goal is to get your products to customers as quickly and seamlessly as possible, and, ideally, a carefully drafted product supply agreement ensures that both parties are reaching all measurable outcomes as well.
To that end, each party's roles should be explicit and clear. A standard product supply agreement includes the parties' names and contact information, along with the item or items being exchanged—often along with minimum quantities—and pricing.
Other items you may wish to cover in a product supply agreement include the following:
The legality of a product supply agreement depends on how you have executed your contract, so it's important to follow all applicable state law along the way.
If you're unsure whether your agreement is valid, or simply want to make sure you're compiling one correctly, you may wish to seek advice from an attorney to help guide you through the process.
