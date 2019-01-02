Key elements of a catering contract

Hiring a caterer for an event? Find out what information should be spelled out in the catering contract before you sign on that dotted line.
by Belle Wong, J.D.
Updated on: December 4, 2023 · 4 min read
A catering contract plays an important role in the success of an event. Whether you're signing an agreement for a general affair or a more specific event such as a wedding, the purpose of any catering contract is to spell out the responsibilities of each of the parties involved.
To pave the way for a successful event, your catering contract should include a detailed section covering menu-related items and other services the caterer is responsible for, including:
The catering contract should specify in detail the fees for food and services provided by the caterer. For example, in addition to the cost of each course provided for the main meal, the agreement should include provisions for matters such as the hourly rate for any catering staff working the event, fees for additional guests beyond what was expected, fees associated with menu substitutions and other food accommodations required by guests, any overtime or overage charges, and the costs for any extra or additional food or services not included in the base price.
Catering contracts also usually include a payment schedule. Most caterers require a deposit at the time the contract is signed, another installment at a specified time prior to the event date, and a final fee to be paid after the event, when any additional fees for extra services can be calculated.
In addition to menu- and service-related items, the catering contract should include standard contract terms and conditions, including:
A catering services agreement creates the foundation for the legal relationship between the event organizer and the caterer. Some caterers use their own contract while others draft new ones for each event. Either way, both parties should carefully review the document before signing it.
