Know your rights when it comes to job discrimination

Job discrimination is absolutely illegal. If you believe you have been discriminated against, there is recourse available, both within your workplace and beyond.
Find out more about equal rights
Excellent
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Brette is a former attorney and has been a writer and editor for more than 25 years. She is the author of more than 4...
Updated on: March 16, 2023 · 3 min read
Being discriminated against in employment can be a subtle and frustrating problem. However, employment discrimination is against the law and you do have legal remedies no matter what type of job discrimination you have experienced.
The following are federal protections that apply to workplace discrimination.
Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits race discrimination and gender discrimination and makes it illegal to discriminate in the workplace based on sex, race, color, national origin, or religion. The Equal Pay Act of 1963 makes it illegal to pay men and women different wages if they do the same work.
It is illegal to discriminate against a woman because she is pregnant or has a pregnancy-related medical condition. This includes in hiring and firing, as well job duties. It is also illegal to discriminate against a person because of genetic information, under the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act. This includes genetic disease, family history, and genetic test results.
The Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 makes it illegal to discriminate against anyone aged 40 or older because of age. The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 is the employment discrimination law that protects people with certain physical and mental disabilities. Hiring discrimination and job discrimination are also prohibited against former members of the military under the Uniform Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994.
In addition to the federal statutes mentioned above, your state may have state laws that cover similar situations. Note that while there is no federal protection for sexual orientation or gender identity, many states have laws offering protection in these areas.
Discrimination occurs when an employer treats you differently because you are in one of the protected classes discussed above.
Discrimination can include:
If you think you may have been discriminated against, look around your workplace to see if there is a pattern of behavior or policies that are causing or leading to discrimination. Think about who is getting promoted, hired, and being given prime assignments.
Discrimination does not have to be intentional; it is enough if an employment practice has the effect of causing discrimination against a protected class.
If you believe you've been discriminated against or harassed at your existing job—based on your being in one or more of the protected classes identified above—talk with your HR department. Raising your concerns can result in positive change and, at a minimum, can raise awareness of these important issues and protections.
Discrimination is a serious matter, but if you don't speak up, it may go unnoticed. Ask that a written report be created for every complaint you make so there is a record and a response by your employer.
If you feel your complaints are not being taken seriously, or if the HR department takes no action, you may want to talk to an employment lawyer.
Under employment discrimination law, you must file a claim with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) before filing a federal employment law discrimination lawsuit. The EEOC requires you to try mediation before proceeding with the lawsuit. If mediation doesn't work, you are given a Notice to Sue that allows you to proceed in court.
If you are dealing with hiring discrimination, don't be afraid to speak up. You can stand up for your rights, get results, and/or receive compensation through the courts.
You may also like
What Does 'Inc.' Mean in a Company Name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to talk to your family about estate planning
Want to talk to your parents or grandparents about estate planning, but feel like the topic is taboo? You're not alone. Discussions about estate planning are difficult for many families. Use our tips to broach the subject with sensitivity.
May 17, 2023 · 2min read
What Is a Power of Attorney (POA)? A Comprehensive Guide
A power of attorney can give trusted individuals the power to make decisions on your behalf—but only in certain situations.
August 29, 2024 · 20min read