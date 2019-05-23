Make your event a success with a videographer contract

Looking to hire a videographer to produce videos for your company? Then you need to make sure you have the proper service agreement in place. Here's what you need to know.
It's not uncommon these days for small business owners to find themselves in need of the services of a videographer. Whether it's video to accompany a marketing campaign or social media clips to help your company develop its brand awareness, utilizing video can be a smart marketing move. Working with a videographer is, however, as much of a business arrangement as working with any other contractor, and as with all business dealings, it's a good idea to document the transaction with a written agreement.
Even if the videographer you're working with is your Aunt Penny's cousin's sister-in-law and everyone on both sides of the family has regaled you with accolades about her stellar work, it's still important to have a written agreement in place. Like all the other contracts you sign while running your business, the purpose of a videographer contract is to protect the interests of both parties involved.
An added benefit is that getting everything in writing reduces the chances of misinterpretation and misunderstandings. For example, you might be expecting your videographer to deliver a final, fully edited 30-minute video, which you're absolutely certain was discussed the last time you chatted with the videographer. She, on the other hand, may have thought you'd only mentioned you wanted editing but weren't sure. The videographer contract spells out such matters, alerting parties to each other's expectations so everyone knows precisely what they've agreed to.
Before drafting your agreement or customizing a videographer contract template, you should first discuss all aspects of the arrangement with your chosen videographer. Whether you're working with an individual or a company, make sure you ask questions about any details you're unsure about and get any needed clarification about the extent of the services they offer.
Once you have all the details, it's time to get to work on the document. In addition to typical business terms of contract, such as clauses governing contract termination and indemnification, you should make sure your contract with the videographer covers video-related specifics, such as the following:
A professional videographer can produce the high-quality videos your business needs to promote its goods or services. A comprehensive videography services agreement helps define the roles and expectations of both parties and set the foundation for a good working business relationship.
