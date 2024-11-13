Nail Business Name Generator (With 210 Unique Ideas)

Updated on: November 14, 2024 · 10 min read

The beauty industry is booming: Hair and nail businesses in the U.S. bring in tens of billions of dollars each year. There’s also a lot of competition—and in the competitive beauty industry, nail names that stand out can make a big difference.

Catchy, unique nail salon names create a strong first impression, help you attract customers, and set the tone for your brand. To find the right one, you need nail name ideas that get your inspiration flowing. Once you find a name you like for your new nail salon, it’s smart to register it quickly to make sure no one else takes it.

How to use our nail salon name generator

We’ve shared some good nail salon names below to spark your imagination, grouped into different categories. If you still want more nail salon name ideas, try our free business name generator. Just enter a short description of your business idea (like “nail salons”), adjust the tone (such as funny, creative, or professional), and let it generate custom nail business names that match your style. Remember, register it quickly—a good nail salon name can go fast!

Funny nail salon names

Funny names can make your nail salon business feel friendly and inviting. If your vibe is lighthearted, a humorous nail name can also grab attention, but think about your target audience—you want it to appeal to them without losing the professional touch.

Nailed It Nails Claws for Celebration Salon Manicure & Chill Polish Posse Toe-tally Polished Polish the Town Cuticle Confessions Nailed Down Beauty Mani-Pedi Party Polished to Perfection File It Under Fun Nail Goals The Mani Cave Paint the Town Nails Fancy Fingers Salon Mani Magic Nails Claw & Order Salon Tip Top Nails Polish Me Pretty Talon-ted Nails File Under Fabulous Nails Polish Palace That’s a Wrap Nails Fingers & Toes-tastics Nailed Down Beauty Fast & Fabulous Nails Cuticle Chronicles Polished to the Max Buff & Polish Salon The Nail Fix

Creative nail salon names

A creative nail salon name is perfect if you want something original that showcases your ability to create artistic nails. Artistic nail salon names are especially ideal if you offer unique nail art. Just make sure your customers will still understand it’s a nail salon.

Artistry in Nails Tip Top Art Studio The Nail Canvas Artisan Nail Creations Signature Polish Nail Studio Handcrafted Nails Brush & Buff Nail Boutique Stroke of Genius Nails Crafted in Color Palette Nails Nail Masterpieces Vibrant Creations Nail Art Nailed Expressions Color Crafted Nails Nail Art Alchemy The Painted Nail Studio Creative Cuticles Studio Beyond Polish Creations Brushstrokes Nail Lounge Nail Craft Collective Pure Palette Nails The Manicured Muse Noble Nails Ink & Polish Studio TipTop Creations Nail Artistry Studio Color Creations Salon Strokes of Beauty Nails Artistic Vibes Nail Lounge Envisioned Nails Studio

Cool and trendy nail names

Cool and trendy nail salon names show you’re in tune with the latest styles and fashion. They can also appeal to younger audiences by making your business feel fresh and current. But don’t get too cool—choose a nail business name that has staying power, even as trends evolve.

Luxe Lacquer Lounge Gloss & Glam Chrome Chic Nails Urban Polish Studio Vibe Nails & Lounge The Nail Society GlowBar Nail Boutique Neon Nail Works Nail Vibes Only Gel & Go Nails Chic Nails Collective Whimsical Nails Sleek & Shine Nails Lacquer Loft Glam Squad Nails NeonLuxe Nails Chrome Culture Nails HighGloss Studio Luxe Finish Nail Lounge Glow On Nails The Nail Squad Polish Pop Nails The Lacquer Vault GelHaus Nails UrbanEdge Nail Studio Pure Polish Nail Bar Chic & Shine Nails NailLab Lounge Tip Trend Nails Modern Nail Craft

Professional nail salon names

Professional nail salon names create a polished image that attracts clients looking for quality and expertise. These nail names often work best if your salon focuses on classic treatments and styles rather than bold, trendy nail art. Just make sure your nail salon name still stands out.

Prestige Nail Studio Apex Nail Care Elite Hand & Foot Spa Vanguard Nail Salon Signature Nails & Spa Crown Nail Studio Pinnacle Nail Bar Pure Nails & Aesthetics Professional Polish Lounge Integrity Nail Spa Premier Nail Parlor Elevated Nail Services Refined Nails Studio Executive Nail Lounge Prime Nails & Beauty Heritage Nail Spa Flawless Nails Salon Sterling Nails & Spa ProTouch Nail Lounge Excel Nail Bar Regal Hand & Foot Salon First Class Nail Boutique Precision Nail Care Paramount Nails & Spa Superior Nail Lounge Aspire Nail Care Studio Masterpiece Nails & Spa Summit Nail Services Gold Standard Nail Artists TrueTouch Nail Lounge

Classy nail salon names

Classy nail salon names give your business an elegant feel that can appeal to upscale clients. These nail business name ideas work well if you’re focused on luxury treatments or offer premium services. Use words that suggest sophistication without sounding too formal.

Elegance in Nails Luxe Essence Nail Bar Silk & Shine Nail Lounge The Refined Nail Studio Crowned Beauty Nail Spa Opulence Nails VelvetTouch Nail Lounge Pure Class Nails & Spa Diamond Glow Nail Studio LuxeLacquer Spa Radiance Nail Bar Polished Poise Nails & Spa Luxuria Nail Lounge Refined Polish Nail Spa Satin Sheen Nails Exquisite Nail Bar The Elite Nail Lounge Timeless Elegance Nail Parlor Royale Nails & Spa Pure Bliss Nail Salon The Gilded Nail Studio High Society Nails Glamour Nails Luxe Touch Nail Boutique The Velvet Manicure Satin Polish Nail Parlor The Opal Nail Spa Crown & Polished Nails The Glass Slipper Nail Spa Prestige Polish Lounge

Colorful nail names

Colorful nail salon names use bright, vibrant words to suggest fun and creativity and would work well for a salon specializing in bold nail art. Be sure to think about your long-term goals: A colorful nail salon business name might not fit a future shift toward higher-end services.

Color Splash Nail Art Prism Polish Lounge Chromatic Nails Spectrum Nail Bar Vivid Hue Nails Rainbow Lacquer Lounge Paint Palette Nails BrightHues Nail Boutique Kaleidoscope Nails ColorPop Nail Lounge Vibrant Nails & Spa Prism Glow Nails The Hue House Neon Polished Pigment Nails Studio Color Me Nails The Painted Nail Palette Technicolor Nail Lounge BrightTips Nail Art Salon Spectrum Vibes Nail Spa Multicolored Magic Nails The Color Stroke Nail Bar Shades & Sheens Nail Lounge Pop of Polish Nails Vivid Lacquer Spa Color Rush Nail Studio Chromatic Glow Nails Colorwave Nail Lounge Saturated Polish Studio Rainbow Tips Nail Bar

Catchy nail salon names

Catchy nail salon names are memorable and easy for customers to recall. They’re short, snappy, and fun to say, making them a good choice for a nail salon that focuses on a broad audience. As with creative nail business name ideas, make sure it clearly states the services you offer.

Gloss Boss Nail Boutique Lacquer Love Polish Perfection Lounge Nail Nation Polish & Pamper Glossed & Found The Polish Spot Nailvana Lounge Dipped in Polish Nailed It Lounge The Polish Place Manicure Magic Nail Haven Nail Box Studio Paint & Polish Mani-Me Nail Spa Tips & Toes Lounge The Nail Nook GlossHouse Nails TopCoat Nail Studio ManiMania Polish & Buff Lounge Nail Luxe Lounge Buff & Shine Nails Nail Nirvana Gloss & Buff Nailtastic Lounge Polish Up Nail Boutique Buff It Up Nails Color Craze Nail Spa

How to choose a nail salon name

Your name is often a customer’s first impression of your nail business. Here are a few tips to make the process easier and help you pick the best nail business name for your vision.

Match your brand identity

Start by identifying your brand identity. Do you want your salon to feel trendy and fun, or elegant and luxurious? Playful nail business names will appeal to customers looking for a unique nail salon. If you’re marketing toward high-end clientele, a classy or professional name might be a better fit.

Make it memorable

Nail business names should be distinct, creative, and catchy enough to stick with customers. Choose something that’s short, easy to spell, and simple to say aloud. Your name should also be specific enough to communicate that you’re a nail salon but flexible enough to allow for future growth.

Follow government naming guidelines

Choosing a nail business name involves following both state and federal guidelines. Typically, you must have a unique nail salon name. Some names are also restricted from containing certain words. To protect your name on a national scale, you’ll need federal trademark registration. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) won’t register nail business names that are generic (like just “Nail Salon”) or that closely resemble other registered trademarks.

Check your nail business name availability

Before you settle on a nail business name, make sure it’s not already taken. Start by searching your state’s business name registry, usually located on your Secretary of State’s website. If you plan to apply for a trademark, you should also check the USPTO’s online database for federally registered nail business names. Finally, make sure your desired domain name and social media handles are available, and set up your online presence as soon as you reserve your business name.

H2: How to reserve your nail business name

Once you’ve found a nail business name you love, reserving it is the next step. At the state level, you’ll register your name with your Secretary of State’s office when you file your formation paperwork. If you’re not ready to file, you can reserve your nail salon name. Name reservations typically last from 30 to 120 days, depending on your state. LegalZoom offers business formation services to help you with this process.

To apply for a trademark, submit an application through the USPTO’s website or use. You’ll need to provide information about your business, the name you wish to trademark, and the type of services you offer. The process can be complex, but LegalZoom’s trademark registration service can help.

FAQs

What is the best nail salon name?

A great nail salon name reflects your brand’s personality, is easy to remember, and hints at the services you offer. It should appeal to your target audience and help your business stand out. Choose a nail salon name that feels unique and memorable, even as trends change.

What tools can help me brainstorm nail business names?

You can use a thesaurus, online name generators, or LegalZoom’s business name generator to find ideas for your nail salon business. These tools help you explore variations, themes, and synonyms and are a great way to refine your vision and come up with unique nail salon ideas.

Can I change my nail salon name later?

Yes, you can change nail business names, though it involves rebranding and updating trademarks and other legal documents. If you do change it, be ready to update your logo, website, and signage. Make sure to notify your customers about the change to avoid confusion and maintain your client base.

How can I protect my nail salon name?

Trademarking your nail salon name provides legal protection on a national level, helping prevent others from using a similar name. This is especially useful if you plan to expand. Registering a unique nail business with your state also protects it locally, offering additional security within your area.

How else do I brand my nail business?

When you open your own nail salon business, you’ll want to create a logo, choose a color scheme, and set up an online presence. It also involves creating consistent messaging across social media, your website, and in-person interactions. Together with your nail business name, these elements help you build a recognizable and trustworthy brand.