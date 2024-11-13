Nail Business Name Generator (With 210 Unique Ideas)

Nail business names should be unique, memorable, and match your branding. Start brainstorming with these top nail salon name ideas.

Ready to name your business?

Trustpilot stars
Carolyn Albee

by Carolyn Albee

Carolyn has been a freelance writer for 15 years, covering a variety of legal topics, from personal injury to crimina...

Read more...

Contents

Updated on: November 14, 2024 · 10 min read

The beauty industry is booming: Hair and nail businesses in the U.S. bring in tens of billions of dollars each year. There’s also a lot of competition—and in the competitive beauty industry, nail names that stand out can make a big difference.

Catchy, unique nail salon names create a strong first impression, help you attract customers, and set the tone for your brand. To find the right one, you need nail name ideas that get your inspiration flowing. Once you find a name you like for your new nail salon, it’s smart to register it quickly to make sure no one else takes it.

 

A nail technician holds out a fan of polish samples up to her client's hand.

How to use our nail salon name generator

We’ve shared some good nail salon names below to spark your imagination, grouped into different categories. If you still want more nail salon name ideas, try our free business name generator. Just enter a short description of your business idea (like “nail salons”), adjust the tone (such as funny, creative, or professional), and let it generate custom nail business names that match your style. Remember, register it quickly—a good nail salon name can go fast!

Funny nail salon names

Funny names can make your nail salon business feel friendly and inviting. If your vibe is lighthearted, a humorous nail name can also grab attention, but think about your target audience—you want it to appeal to them without losing the professional touch.

  1. Nailed It Nails
  2. Claws for Celebration Salon
  3. Manicure & Chill
  4. Polish Posse
  5. Toe-tally Polished
  6. Polish the Town
  7. Cuticle Confessions
  8. Nailed Down Beauty
  9. Mani-Pedi Party
  10. Polished to Perfection
  11. File It Under Fun
  12. Nail Goals
  13. The Mani Cave
  14. Paint the Town Nails
  15. Fancy Fingers Salon
  16. Mani Magic Nails
  17. Claw & Order Salon
  18. Tip Top Nails
  19. Polish Me Pretty
  20. Talon-ted Nails
  21. File Under Fabulous Nails
  22. Polish Palace
  23. That’s a Wrap Nails
  24. Fingers & Toes-tastics
  25. Nailed Down Beauty
  26. Fast & Fabulous Nails
  27. Cuticle Chronicles
  28. Polished to the Max
  29. Buff & Polish Salon
  30. The Nail Fix

Creative nail salon names

A creative nail salon name is perfect if you want something original that showcases your ability to create artistic nails. Artistic nail salon names are especially ideal if you offer unique nail art. Just make sure your customers will still understand it’s a nail salon.

  1. Artistry in Nails
  2. Tip Top Art Studio
  3. The Nail Canvas
  4. Artisan Nail Creations
  5. Signature Polish Nail Studio
  6. Handcrafted Nails
  7. Brush & Buff Nail Boutique 
  8. Stroke of Genius Nails
  9. Crafted in Color
  10. Palette Nails
  11. Nail Masterpieces
  12. Vibrant Creations Nail Art 
  13. Nailed Expressions
  14. Color Crafted Nails
  15. Nail Art Alchemy
  16. The Painted Nail Studio
  17. Creative Cuticles Studio
  18. Beyond Polish Creations
  19. Brushstrokes Nail Lounge
  20. Nail Craft Collective
  21. Pure Palette Nails
  22. The Manicured Muse
  23. Noble Nails
  24. Ink & Polish Studio
  25. TipTop Creations
  26. Nail Artistry Studio
  27. Color Creations Salon
  28. Strokes of Beauty Nails
  29. Artistic Vibes Nail Lounge
  30. Envisioned Nails Studio

Cool and trendy nail names

Cool and trendy nail salon names show you’re in tune with the latest styles and fashion. They can also appeal to younger audiences by making your business feel fresh and current. But don’t get too cool—choose a nail business name that has staying power, even as trends evolve.

  1. Luxe Lacquer Lounge
  2. Gloss & Glam
  3. Chrome Chic Nails
  4. Urban Polish Studio
  5. Vibe Nails & Lounge
  6. The Nail Society
  7. GlowBar Nail Boutique
  8. Neon Nail Works
  9. Nail Vibes Only
  10. Gel & Go Nails
  11. Chic Nails Collective
  12. Whimsical Nails
  13. Sleek & Shine Nails
  14. Lacquer Loft
  15. Glam Squad Nails
  16. NeonLuxe Nails
  17. Chrome Culture Nails
  18. HighGloss Studio
  19. Luxe Finish Nail Lounge
  20. Glow On Nails
  21. The Nail Squad
  22. Polish Pop Nails
  23. The Lacquer Vault
  24. GelHaus Nails
  25. UrbanEdge Nail Studio
  26. Pure Polish Nail Bar
  27. Chic & Shine Nails
  28. NailLab Lounge
  29. Tip Trend Nails
  30. Modern Nail Craft

Professional nail salon names

Professional nail salon names create a polished image that attracts clients looking for quality and expertise. These nail names often work best if your salon focuses on classic treatments and styles rather than bold, trendy nail art. Just make sure your nail salon name still stands out.

  1. Prestige Nail Studio
  2. Apex Nail Care
  3. Elite Hand & Foot Spa
  4. Vanguard Nail Salon
  5. Signature Nails & Spa
  6. Crown Nail Studio
  7. Pinnacle Nail Bar
  8. Pure Nails & Aesthetics
  9. Professional Polish Lounge
  10. Integrity Nail Spa
  11. Premier Nail Parlor 
  12. Elevated Nail Services
  13. Refined Nails Studio
  14. Executive Nail Lounge
  15. Prime Nails & Beauty
  16. Heritage Nail Spa
  17. Flawless Nails Salon
  18. Sterling Nails & Spa
  19. ProTouch Nail Lounge
  20. Excel Nail Bar
  21. Regal Hand & Foot Salon
  22. First Class Nail Boutique 
  23. Precision Nail Care
  24. Paramount Nails & Spa
  25. Superior Nail Lounge
  26. Aspire Nail Care Studio
  27. Masterpiece Nails & Spa
  28. Summit Nail Services
  29. Gold Standard Nail Artists 
  30. TrueTouch Nail Lounge

Classy nail salon names

Classy nail salon names give your business an elegant feel that can appeal to upscale clients. These nail business name ideas work well if you’re focused on luxury treatments or offer premium services. Use words that suggest sophistication without sounding too formal.

  1. Elegance in Nails
  2. Luxe Essence Nail Bar
  3. Silk & Shine Nail Lounge
  4. The Refined Nail Studio
  5. Crowned Beauty Nail Spa
  6. Opulence Nails
  7. VelvetTouch Nail Lounge
  8. Pure Class Nails & Spa
  9. Diamond Glow Nail Studio
  10. LuxeLacquer Spa
  11. Radiance Nail Bar
  12. Polished Poise Nails & Spa
  13. Luxuria Nail Lounge
  14. Refined Polish Nail Spa
  15. Satin Sheen Nails
  16. Exquisite Nail Bar
  17. The Elite Nail Lounge
  18. Timeless Elegance Nail Parlor 
  19. Royale Nails & Spa
  20. Pure Bliss Nail Salon
  21. The Gilded Nail Studio
  22. High Society Nails
  23. Glamour Nails
  24. Luxe Touch Nail Boutique
  25. The Velvet Manicure
  26. Satin Polish Nail Parlor 
  27. The Opal Nail Spa
  28. Crown & Polished Nails
  29. The Glass Slipper Nail Spa
  30. Prestige Polish Lounge

Colorful nail names

Colorful nail salon names use bright, vibrant words to suggest fun and creativity and would work well for a salon specializing in bold nail art. Be sure to think about your long-term goals: A colorful nail salon business name might not fit a future shift toward higher-end services.

  1. Color Splash Nail Art 
  2. Prism Polish Lounge
  3. Chromatic Nails
  4. Spectrum Nail Bar
  5. Vivid Hue Nails
  6. Rainbow Lacquer Lounge
  7. Paint Palette Nails
  8. BrightHues Nail Boutique
  9. Kaleidoscope Nails
  10. ColorPop Nail Lounge
  11. Vibrant Nails & Spa
  12. Prism Glow Nails
  13. The Hue House
  14. Neon Polished
  15. Pigment Nails Studio
  16. Color Me Nails
  17. The Painted Nail Palette 
  18. Technicolor Nail Lounge
  19. BrightTips Nail Art Salon
  20. Spectrum Vibes Nail Spa
  21. Multicolored Magic Nails
  22. The Color Stroke Nail Bar
  23. Shades & Sheens Nail Lounge
  24. Pop of Polish Nails
  25. Vivid Lacquer Spa
  26. Color Rush Nail Studio
  27. Chromatic Glow Nails
  28. Colorwave Nail Lounge
  29. Saturated Polish Studio
  30. Rainbow Tips Nail Bar

Catchy nail salon names

Catchy nail salon names are memorable and easy for customers to recall. They’re short, snappy, and fun to say, making them a good choice for a nail salon that focuses on a broad audience. As with creative nail business name ideas, make sure it clearly states the services you offer.

  1. Gloss Boss Nail Boutique
  2. Lacquer Love
  3. Polish Perfection Lounge
  4. Nail Nation
  5. Polish & Pamper
  6. Glossed & Found
  7. The Polish Spot
  8. Nailvana Lounge
  9. Dipped in Polish
  10. Nailed It Lounge
  11. The Polish Place
  12. Manicure Magic
  13. Nail Haven
  14. Nail Box Studio
  15. Paint & Polish
  16. Mani-Me Nail Spa
  17. Tips & Toes Lounge
  18. The Nail Nook
  19. GlossHouse Nails
  20. TopCoat Nail Studio
  21. ManiMania
  22. Polish & Buff Lounge
  23. Nail Luxe Lounge
  24. Buff & Shine Nails
  25. Nail Nirvana
  26. Gloss & Buff
  27. Nailtastic Lounge
  28. Polish Up Nail Boutique
  29. Buff It Up Nails
  30. Color Craze Nail Spa

How to choose a nail salon name

Your name is often a customer’s first impression of your nail business. Here are a few tips to make the process easier and help you pick the best nail business name for your vision.

Match your brand identity

Start by identifying your brand identity. Do you want your salon to feel trendy and fun, or elegant and luxurious? Playful nail business names will appeal to customers looking for a unique nail salon. If you’re marketing toward high-end clientele, a classy or professional name might be a better fit.

Make it memorable

Nail business names should be distinct, creative, and catchy enough to stick with customers. Choose something that’s short, easy to spell, and simple to say aloud. Your name should also be specific enough to communicate that you’re a nail salon but flexible enough to allow for future growth.

Follow government naming guidelines

Choosing a nail business name involves following both state and federal guidelines. Typically, you must have a unique nail salon name. Some names are also restricted from containing certain words. To protect your name on a national scale, you’ll need federal trademark registration. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) won’t register nail business names that are generic (like just “Nail Salon”) or that closely resemble other registered trademarks.

Check your nail business name availability

Before you settle on a nail business name, make sure it’s not already taken. Start by searching your state’s business name registry, usually located on your Secretary of State’s website. If you plan to apply for a trademark, you should also check the USPTO’s online database for federally registered nail business names. Finally, make sure your desired domain name and social media handles are available, and set up your online presence as soon as you reserve your business name.

H2: How to reserve your nail business name

Once you’ve found a nail business name you love, reserving it is the next step. At the state level, you’ll register your name with your Secretary of State’s office when you file your formation paperwork. If you’re not ready to file, you can reserve your nail salon name. Name reservations typically last from 30 to 120 days, depending on your state. LegalZoom offers business formation services to help you with this process.

To apply for a trademark, submit an application through the USPTO’s website or use. You’ll need to provide information about your business, the name you wish to trademark, and the type of services you offer. The process can be complex, but LegalZoom’s trademark registration service can help.

FAQs

What is the best nail salon name?

A great nail salon name reflects your brand’s personality, is easy to remember, and hints at the services you offer. It should appeal to your target audience and help your business stand out. Choose a nail salon name that feels unique and memorable, even as trends change.

What tools can help me brainstorm nail business names?

You can use a thesaurus, online name generators, or LegalZoom’s business name generator to find ideas for your nail salon business. These tools help you explore variations, themes, and synonyms and are a great way to refine your vision and come up with unique nail salon ideas.

Can I change my nail salon name later?

Yes, you can change nail business names, though it involves rebranding and updating trademarks and other legal documents. If you do change it, be ready to update your logo, website, and signage. Make sure to notify your customers about the change to avoid confusion and maintain your client base.

How can I protect my nail salon name?

Trademarking your nail salon name provides legal protection on a national level, helping prevent others from using a similar name. This is especially useful if you plan to expand. Registering a unique nail business with your state also protects it locally, offering additional security within your area.

How else do I brand my nail business?

When you open your own nail salon business, you’ll want to create a logo, choose a color scheme, and set up an online presence. It also involves creating consistent messaging across social media, your website, and in-person interactions. Together with your nail business name, these elements help you build a recognizable and trustworthy brand.

Twitter logoFacebook logoLinkedIn logoReddit logo
This article is for informational purposes. This content is not legal advice, it is the expression of the author and has not been evaluated by LegalZoom for accuracy or changes in the law.

You may also like

Starting Your LLC

How to Check if a Business Name Is Taken: 4 Methods

If you're starting a new business, it's important to make sure the name you choose isn't already taken. Here's how.

October 30, 2024 · 12min read

Trademarks

Should I Trademark My Business Name?

Your company's name is one of your most important business assets and should be protected. Learn when you should trademark your business name, how a trademark is different from a copyright, and what makes a good trademark.

July 31, 2024 · 16min read

Starting a Business

How to Register a Business Name

Protect your business’ unique identity by registering your business name, establishing DBAs, and filing for state and federal trademarks.

October 25, 2024 · 10min read