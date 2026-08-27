Standing Certificate in New Jersey: What It Is and How to Get One

If you’re expanding your New Jersey business into other states, applying for a grant or loan, or finalizing a business contract, you may need a standing certificate. In many other states, this document is referred to as a certificate of good standing or certificate of status.
Here’s everything you need to know, including what a standing certificate proves, how to order it, the costs, and what to do if your business doesn’t currently qualify.
What does a New Jersey standing certificate prove?
A New Jersey standing certificate is a legal document that the New Jersey Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services (DORES) issues to confirm a business’ legal status in the state. In other words, it verifies that a business has both registered with the DORES and kept up with its filing requirements.
New Jersey offers three types of standing certificates:
- Corporate and limited partnership standing certificates (includes short and long form standings)
- Short form standing certificate of LLCs and LLPs
- Long form standing certificate of LLCs and LLPs
Most standard requests from lenders, partners, or other state filing offices call for the short form for your entity type. However, it's always best to confirm with the requester which document they need.
Good standing for businesses vs. attorneys
The New Jersey District Court issues a certificate of good standing exclusively for licensed attorneys to confirm their standing with the New Jersey Bar. This document serves a completely different purpose and is not related to the standing certificate for business entities. Do not confuse the two.
|Document
|Issued by
|What it confirms
|Standing certificate for a business entity
|DORES
|A business' legal status in New Jersey
|Certificate of good standing for an attorney
|U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey
|An attorney is licensed to practice in New Jersey
Note: This article focuses on the standing certificate for business entities. If you’re an attorney who needs a certificate of good standing, you’ll request it here.
How to get a standing certificate in New Jersey: Step-by-step
You can order a standing certificate through the Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services either online, by mail, fax, or in person. Here’s how.
How to order a standing certificate online
- Navigate to the DORES homepage and click “Business Records and Information.”
- Click “Business Entity Standing Certificates.”
- Search your business entity by name, entity ID, or the name of an officer or registered agent. Businesses that match your search results will generate below.
- Select the certificate type (i.e. short form or long form) from the side bar to the left of your business name.
- Add the order to your cart, pay the filling fee, and submit your request.
How to order a standing certificate by mail, fax, or in person
- Provide the following information: Your business’ name and 10-digit business ID, the type of certificate you need, and return instructions.
- Request expedited service (optional): You can pay a fee if you need your certificate in a rush.
- Include your payment method: A check payable to the Treasurer, State of New Jersey, or your credit card information (card type, number, expiration date, and account holder’s name and address).
- Send your request to one of the addresses below.
|Fax
|In-person
|NJ Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services
Certification and Status Unit
P.O. Box 450
Trenton, NJ 08646
|(609) 984-6855
|NJ Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services
Certification and Status Unit
33 West State Street, 5th Floor
Trenton, NJ 08608
Once DORES accepts and processes your request, you should receive your certificate by mail in one to five business days. The initial processing speed will be faster if you include a self-addressed and stamped envelope.
New Jersey standing certificate fees by entity type
The request fee for a standard certificate depends on the type of certificate and structure of your business.
|Entity type
|Short form
|Long form
|Expedited service
|Corporation
|$25
|$25
|Regular fee + $15
|Limited partnership (LP)
|$25
|$25
|Regular fee + $15
|LLC
|$50
|$100
|Regular fee + $25
|Limited liability partnership (LLP)
|$50
|$100
|Regular fee + $25
Expedited service allows your request to process in around one business day.
What to do if your New Jersey business is not in good standing
If your business’ status is inactive, there are several things you can do to resolve the issue.
- Identify the underlying problem. Check for any outstanding filing fees or outdated records. You can also contact the DORES directly to check the source of your inactive status.
- Confirm that your registered agent information is up-to-date. Every New Jersey business entity must maintain a registered agent whose information is current with the DORES.
- File any overdue annual reports. Businesses that fail to file an annual report for two consecutive years may receive a notice that the State Treasurer plans to revoke its existence. If the report goes unfiled 30 days past this notice, the business may be administratively dissolved.
- Reinstate your business. If you missed the deadline to prevent dissolution, you can reinstate your business through the DORES’ Annual Reports and Change Services page.
- Wait for the DORES to update its records. Once you’ve corrected the filing issue, it could take the DORES a few business days to update your business’ status in its records.
- Request the standing certificate. Double-check your business’ status with the DORES to help prevent a rejection.
How to verify a New Jersey standing certificate
If you are the party requesting a standing certificate, you can easily verify one through the Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services website. Go to the “Business Records and Information” page and select the button under “Certificate Validation.”
How LegalZoom can help
LegalZoom’s compliance services can take a number of tasks off of your hands, from filing annual reports to serving as your registered agent. Our certificate of good standing service can help you acquire the standing certificate. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
If you need to get your business back into good standing first, our reinstatement management service will help you draw up a roadmap and manage ongoing compliance deadlines so you don’t fall out of good standing again.
New Jersey standing certificate FAQs
For how long is a standing certificate valid in New Jersey?
There is no specific expiration date for a standard certificate in New Jersey. However, the requesting party may have a window of time in which they’d like the certificate to have been issued. For many third parties, this window is 60–90 days.
What is the purpose of a standing certificate?
A New Jersey standing certificate proves your business is legally registered and compliant with state obligations, including annual report filings and other fees. Other states may require it for a foreign qualification application, and third parties use it to verify your business' active legal status before extending credit, executing a commercial lease, or signing a major contract.
How do I get a certificate of good conduct in New Jersey?
A New Jersey certificate of good conduct applies to individuals, not business entities. The New Jersey State Parole Board issues it to help with the rehabilitation of convicted offenders by removing barriers to employment. Business owners proving their company's legal status need a standing certificate from the New Jersey Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services.
What is the difference between a standing certificate and a certificate of good standing in New Jersey?
New Jersey uses the term "standing certificate” to refer to the legal document that many states and business owners refer to as a "certificate of good standing." There's no functional difference between a standing certificate and what is colloquially known as a certificate of good standing for business entities.
However, New Jersey does use the term “certificate of good standing” to refer to a completely separate document that verifies a licensed attorney’s qualifications to practice in the state.
Does New Jersey issue certificates of good standing for LLCs?
Yes. LLCs can request a standing certificate in the same way as a corporation or any other registered business entity. However, the filing fees differ. While corporations pay $25 for a short or long form standing certificate, LLCs pay $50 for a short form and $100 for a long form certificate.
Can I get an expedited New Jersey standing certificate?
Yes, you can request expedited services on a standing certificate ordered by mail, fax, or in-person. Expedited processing delivers your certificate in around one business day. The additional fee is $15 per transaction for corporations, non-profits, and LPs, and $25 per filing for LLCs and LLPs. However, online ordering is generally the faster and most practical choice.