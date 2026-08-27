Standing Certificate in New Jersey: What It Is and How to Get One

If you’re expanding your New Jersey business into other states, applying for a grant or loan, or finalizing a business contract, you may need a standing certificate. In many other states, this document is referred to as a certificate of good standing or certificate of status.

Here’s everything you need to know, including what a standing certificate proves, how to order it, the costs, and what to do if your business doesn’t currently qualify.

What does a New Jersey standing certificate prove?

A New Jersey standing certificate is a legal document that the New Jersey Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services (DORES) issues to confirm a business’ legal status in the state. In other words, it verifies that a business has both registered with the DORES and kept up with its filing requirements.

New Jersey offers three types of standing certificates:

Corporate and limited partnership standing certificates (includes short and long form standings)

Short form standing certificate of LLCs and LLPs

Long form standing certificate of LLCs and LLPs

Most standard requests from lenders, partners, or other state filing offices call for the short form for your entity type. However, it's always best to confirm with the requester which document they need.

Good standing for businesses vs. attorneys

The New Jersey District Court issues a certificate of good standing exclusively for licensed attorneys to confirm their standing with the New Jersey Bar. This document serves a completely different purpose and is not related to the standing certificate for business entities. Do not confuse the two.