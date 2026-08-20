Certificate of Good Standing in New Mexico: What It Is and How to Get One

Before you can actually request a certificate of good standing, you need to figure out which document you need. New Mexico issues two separate good-standing documents through two different agencies:

The Secretary of State issues a certificate of good standing through its Business Filing System (BFS) portal to confirm your entity's active filing status.

The Taxation and Revenue Department issues a letter of good standing that verifies tax compliance.

This guide covers how to request each one, which fits your situation, and what to do if your business isn't currently in good standing.

What is a New Mexico certificate of good standing and when do you need one?

A certificate of good standing is an official document from the New Mexico Secretary of State confirming that your registered business entity exists, is legally authorized to do business in the state, and has met its required filings and obligations. Other states sometimes call the same document a "certificate of status" or "certificate of existence," but in New Mexico, those are different certificates with different purposes.

Most business owners need this document when a third party asks for proof that the business is legally active and in good standing with the state. Common situations include:

Registering to do business in another state. When a New Mexico LLC expands into another state, the receiving state's filing office typically requires a current certificate of good standing as part of the foreign qualification application.

When a New Mexico LLC expands into another state, the receiving state's filing office typically requires a current certificate of good standing as part of the foreign qualification application. Applying for business financing. Lenders and investors often require the certificate before approving a loan or closing a funding round.

Lenders and investors often require the certificate before approving a loan or closing a funding round. Opening a business bank account. Some financial institutions ask for it when establishing a new commercial account.

Some financial institutions ask for it when establishing a new commercial account. Entering contracts or business transactions. Certain agreements, particularly with larger companies or government entities, require proof of good standing before the deal closes.

New Mexico certificate of good standing: Eligibility requirements

The Secretary of State will only issue the certificate if your entity meets all of the following conditions at the time of the request:

Registered with the New Mexico Secretary of State. Sole proprietorships and general partnerships don't register with the Secretary of State and can't obtain this certificate.

Sole proprietorships and general partnerships don't register with the Secretary of State and can't obtain this certificate. Active status. Businesses that have been administratively revoked or dissolved are ineligible until they complete reinstatement.

Businesses that have been administratively revoked or dissolved are ineligible until they complete reinstatement. Current on required filings. Corporations must file a biennial report (for-profit) or annual report (nonprofit). New Mexico LLCs aren't subject to a periodic report requirement.

Corporations must file a biennial report (for-profit) or annual report (nonprofit). New Mexico LLCs aren't subject to a periodic report requirement. All required state fees paid. Outstanding fees owed to the Secretary of State can block issuance.

Outstanding fees owed to the Secretary of State can block issuance. Valid registered agent on file. Your business must maintain an active registered agent with a physical street address in New Mexico.

How to get a New Mexico certificate of good standing from the Secretary of State

You can request the certificate online through the BFS portal . If you haven't used the system before, create an account first.