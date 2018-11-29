Pros and cons of an interest-only secured promissory note

Discover the pros and cons of this kind of loan, so you can decide what will work best for your business.
Find more Legal Forms and Templates
Excellent
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Brette is a former attorney and has been a writer and editor for more than 25 years. She is the author of more than 4...
Updated on: December 8, 2023 · 2 min read
An interest-only secured promissory note is a loan that is secured with property and requires interest-only payments through the life of the loan, with a large balloon payment for the principal at the end of the loan term. This type of loan has benefits and drawbacks to consider.
A promissory note is a loan, with one person borrowing money from another and promising to pay it back. A secured promissory note is a loan that has collateral. A piece of property is placed against the loan as security.
An auto loan is a type of secured loan. So is a mortgage. For a loan like this for your business, you might place a piece of business equipment against the note to secure it. If the loan is not repaid, then the lender can seize the collateral.
With most loans, you take out the loan and then the principal and interest are divided up into equal payments throughout the life of the loan. When you make the last payment, the loan is paid off. When the loan is interest-only, you only pay interest throughout the life of the loan. The final payment on the loan is called a balloon payment and equals the entire principal. This amount is due at the end of the loan period.
There are benefits of this type of loan to take into account when deciding if it is the right source of funding for you:
There are drawbacks to this type of loan that you must consider when choosing your financing:
You may also like
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read