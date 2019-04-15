Pros and cons of having a purchasing agent

A good purchasing agent can play an important role in the ongoing success of your business. Find out what a purchasing agent does and what should be included in a purchasing agent agreement.
by Belle Wong, J.D.
Updated on: January 9, 2024
A purchasing agent is your company's representative in all transactions with the vendors and suppliers who provide necessary business-related goods and services. Most small businesses, however, do not have the budget to keep a purchasing agent employed on staff. In such cases, an independent purchasing agent can often be the best option.
Before you can decide whether retaining the services of an independent purchasing agent is the optimal move for your business, it's important to know what the duties and responsibilities of a purchasing agent are. These generally include:
A professional purchasing agent also keeps an eye on trends in your industry in order to keep their purchasing knowledge up-to-date.
The decision to hire or contract with a purchasing agent is often a big step for a small business. So before deciding, it's important to consider both the advantages and the disadvantages. The following are some of the pros:
There are many pros of using a purchasing agent, but there's also a flip side. The following are some of the potential drawbacks:
If you do decide that using a purchasing agent makes sense for your business, make sure to have the proper contract in place to protect the interests of both parties. A properly drafted purchasing agent agreement can go a long way to maintaining your relationship and preventing trouble down the road.
