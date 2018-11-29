Protect yourself and your property with a warranty bill of sale

A warranty bill of sale details the sale of an item and offers promises about the seller's title, providing protections for the buyer. Learn when and how to use this kind of bill of sale.
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Updated on: November 29, 2023 · 3 min read
When you buy or sell property, it is common practice for a receipt to be involved in the transaction. However, a receipt simply shows that the transaction happened, along with the item and the price. When expensive or important items—that could be disputed at a later date—are bought and sold, it may make sense to create a warranty bill of sale.
Warranty bills of sale are commonly used in the sale of automobiles, motorcycles, boats, purebred dogs, or horses. It's important to check your state department of motor vehicles requirements for bills of sale if you are transferring an automobile, motorcycle, or boat, so that the new owner is able to register the vehicle.
A warranty bill of sale offers protections for the buyer that a simple receipt does not. This kind of bill of sale clearly details what is being sold and gives a guarantee to the buyer about the seller's ownership rights. The bill of sale promises that the buyer holds full and clear title to the item sold. This gives the buyer protection, should there be a claim that surfaces later against the property.
A warranty bill of sale should include the following information:
It is possible to transfer property without any warranties or promises about clear title. When property is sold without warranties, it means the property is essentially quitclaimed from seller to buyer. The buyer takes whatever ownership rights the seller has at the time of the sale and the seller makes no promises about having clear title.
You can create a bill of sale on your own by following your state's requirements. You also can use an online service provider who can easily create a bill of sale for your situation.
A warranty bill of sale documents the sale and lays out exactly what you are transferring. It details the seller's and buyer's rights so that there can be no confusion about the property being transferred, its condition, or the ownership rights involved.
