Put your business on the road to success with a joint venture agreement

A successful joint business venture starts with a solid joint venture agreement. Find out how to create and amend this kind of agreement.
Find out more about business management
Excellent
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Brette is a former attorney and has been a writer and editor for more than 25 years. She is the author of more than 4...
Updated on: December 7, 2023 · 4 min read
A joint venture is a great way for your business to reach more customers and achieve greater success. By working with another business and creating a joint venture, you'll have new opportunities for profit. When you enter into a joint venture, you'll want to use a joint venture agreement, so that the terms of your cooperative arrangement are spelled out and completely clear.
A joint venture is a project that two businesses agree to work on together. The old saying that two heads are better than one is at the root of a joint business venture. When your business cooperates with another business, you'll have twice the amount of resources and twice the reach than if you went it alone. Usually, a joint venture is created to work specifically on one type of research or one product that is of interest to both businesses.
A joint venture is different from a partnership. A partnership is a legal entity that's formed when two individuals form a business together. A joint business venture is two businesses who choose to cooperate on a specific project. They could decide to form a corporation or an LLC together for the venture if they want, but it is not necessary.
Examples of joint ventures include Toyota and BMW working together to do research on hydrogen fuel cells, or Alphabet (Google's parent company) working with GlaxoSmithKline to create bioelectric medicine. However, joint ventures aren't just for international corporations: A day care could work with a toy store to cosponsor a community event for families. A real estate agency could work with a law firm to create a guide on how to buy your first home.
A joint venture also could be as simple as one company's recommending another's product, with an incentive for any resulting sales (for example, Tim's Tennis Rackets, LLC including a flyer about Bouncy Tennis Balls, LLC in their tennis racket packaging).
Joint ventures have many advantages, but there also are some disadvantages. It's a good idea to think these through before entering into a joint venture.
Pros include:
Cons include:
When you set up a joint venture, it's a good idea to put your plan in writing. The agreement outlines the complete terms of your plan to work together. This detailed contract discusses:
As you work together, it may become necessary to make some changes to the agreement. A written amendment to the joint venture agreement is the best way to do this. You'll want to outline the terms of the amendment together first, and then have it written up and reviewed. The amendment should be clear and refer exactly to the section it is amending. It is best to strike a section and provide a complete rewrite of it, rather than trying to explain words that should be added to or omitted from it.
If you are making big changes to your agreement, it is a good idea simply to create a new agreement with all of the new terms. It will be easier to refer to and follow, rather than having to flip between the original agreement and pages of amendments to determine what the new terms actually are.
An amendment should include the following:
A joint venture can be an exciting way to pursue new avenues and opportunities for your business. Using a joint venture agreement will help keep your working relationship clear and on track.
You may also like
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read