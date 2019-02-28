Secure your production with a location release form

Secured the ideal location for your film? Learn how to draft a location release form to protect both you and the location's owner.
by Belle Wong, J.D.
Updated on: November 24, 2023 · 3 min read
Once your production has secured a location for filming, your next step should be to get a location release form signed. A good location release form does more than secure a release for your use of the location, though. It also serves to protect both the production and the location's owner in the event anything goes wrong.
While it may be tempting to start shooting on the basis of a handshake between you and the owner of the location where you'll be filming, it is an extremely risky endeavor to do so without having a signed location release form in place before you begin shooting.
As its name indicates, a location release form accomplishes the very important task of giving you permission to show the location in your production. However, a location release form also sets out other details surrounding the transaction. The bottom line is that the form will spell out the expectations of both your production company and the location's owner in writing. This reduces the potential for any conflicts that could arise during the course of your shoot or afterward.
Each location release form you use needs to be customized to your specific needs, but even a simple location release form will contain certain terms. If you will be using a template to draft your own location agreement release form, it may help to know that the location release form can also be referred to as a "movie location release" or "filmmaker location release."
Regardless of the specific name of the form you're using, it's a good idea for your final location release agreement to include the following:
Just like a talent release form, the location release form is an essential part of every filmmaker's set of tools. Whether you're filming a movie, a documentary, or a short commercial, if you're shooting on location, it's important to protect your production with a comprehensive location release form.
