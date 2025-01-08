Tech Company Name Generator (With 150 Bold Ideas)

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall employment in computer and information technology (IT) occupations is expected to grow significantly faster than the average for all occupations between 2023 and 2033, with an average of 356,700 job openings projected each year.
Starting a company in the quickly growing tech industry is exciting, but the high competition means you want every possible edge over other companies, including a name that catches potential customers’ attention and aligns with your offerings and brand values.
We have provided a list of 150 tech company names broken down by type (software development, AI and machine learning, cybersecurity, consumer electronics, and cloud computing and data management) and tone (authoritative, innovative, and creative). Once you find a name you like, it’s a good idea to register it as soon as possible to protect it from the competition.
How to use our tech business name generator
Our business name generator is free and easy to use. It uses customized prompts based on marketing concepts and business naming strategies to deliver the best possible business names.
To use the name generator, simply enter your business concept to get an instant list of twenty business name ideas. Adjust the tone sliders under Advanced Options to get different results.
For example, if you submit “software development services for healthcare organizations,” your results might contain names like “Medtech Solutions” or “Healthtech Innovations.” Simply adjust the sliders to get more funny or creative names like “Hippocrates Software Studio.”
When you find a name you like, reserve it quickly to avoid losing it to competitors.
150 tech company names to get you started
There are several different types of tech businesses, from AI and machine learning companies to those specializing in cloud computing and data management. The name you choose for your business should reflect the types of services you offer and appeal to the clientele you want to attract.
Whether you run a software development company or a cybersecurity business, we’ve got you covered. Here are 150 tech company name ideas to help you come up with the perfect name for your tech business.
Software development company names
Software development companies can design software in a wide variety of categories, including operating system and mobile device applications, back-end programs, user experience (UX) design, and web development.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a projected employment growth rate of 17% for software developers between 2023 and 2033, which is much faster than the average expected growth rate of 4% for all occupations.
Authoritative names
- LogicCore Systems
- CodeSphere Solutions
- Keystone Software Group
- Summit Logic Works
- Framework Technologies
- AnchorSoft Co.
- Vertex Code Solutions
- SolidCode Innovations
- Cornerstone Systems Co.
- CodeIntegrity Solutions
Innovative names
- BrightScript Labs
- HyperFlex Innovations
- QuantumGrid Solutions
- FluidLogic Studio
- EdgeFlow Development
- AgileMesh Technologies
- DynamoCode Labs
- SparkWave Systems
- TechBloom Creations
- FutureLink Development
Creative names
- The Digital Forge
- Syntax Studio Collective
- PixelStack Innovations
- The Code Canvas
- BinaryCraft Co.
- NexusLogic Works
- InfiniteLoom Tech
- Abstract Syntax Co.
- ThreadedPath Software
- The Algorithm Atelier
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning company names
AI companies work on developing systems that can analyze data or take actions with minimal human input. AI relies on a variety of techniques, including machine learning. Machine learning companies focus on developing, implementing, and optimizing algorithms to learn patterns and make predictions.
The AI industry is booming. According to Stanford University’s 2024 AI Index Report, the U.S. was the leading developer of notable AI models in 2023, beating out China, the UK, and the EU with 61 AI models. Funding for generative AI reached $25.2 billion in 2023, almost octupling from 2022.
Authoritative names
- NeuralEdge Systems
- Synaptic Dynamics
- CognitiveFlow Solutions
- NeuralBridge Technologies
- Ascend AI Systems
- MindTrack Innovations
- LogicNeuro Tech Co.
- PrecisionPath AI
- VertexMind Labs
- ThoughtVector Solutions
Innovative names
- SynapseShift AI
- SmartField Systems
- IntelliFusion Tech
- QuantumNeuron Co.
- BrainWeave Technologies
- AdaptiveIntellect Labs
- NextGen Synapse
- SparkCognition Co.
- MindScape AI Systems
- NeuralOrbit Innovations
Creative names
- ThoughtThread AI
- The Neural Bloom
- MachineMuse Systems
- CortexCraft AI
- BrainSpark Creations
- MindCanvas Co.
- The Intelligence Atelier
- NeuralInk Works
- The Synapse Forge
- VisionWeave AI
Cybersecurity company names
Cybersecurity is a subset of information security that focuses on protecting digital systems and information. Cybersecurity companies provide protection for systems, networks, and sensitive data.
The demand for security experts who can protect organizations’ computer networks and systems is expected to increase significantly in the years ahead. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment rate for Information Security Analysts is expected to grow by a whopping 33% between 2023 and 2033.
Authoritative names
- SecureLine Systems
- FortifyNet Solutions
- IronWall Technologies
- SafeSphere Security
- LockPoint Innovations
- ShieldNet Systems
- SentinelGrid Co.
- VanguardSecure Solutions
- VaultCore Technologies
- BoundaryTech Systems
Innovative names
- QuantumShield Co.
- HyperLock Security
- CyberNexus Systems
- SecureWave Technologies
- SmartArmor Innovations
- AdaptiveCyber Labs
- BrightBarrier Systems
- DataVault Tech
- EdgeSecure Labs
- IntelliShield Innovations
Creative names
- Firewall Forge
- CrypticBloom Security
- SentinelSpark Co.
- CyberBloom Technologies
- PixelShield Systems
- The Data Haven
- Infinite Barrier Solutions
- NeuralNet Secure
- SecureSpectrum Co.
- CipherStream Systems
Consumer electronics company names
Consumer electronics companies develop or manufacture products such as computers, TVs, gaming consoles, smart devices, and appliances. Here are a few examples of unique tech business names for consumer electronics companies.
Authoritative names
- SolidCircuit Co.
- CoreGear Systems
- Vertex Electronics Co.
- CircuitCore Technologies
- ApexDevices Studio
- KeystoneGear Systems
- LogicVolt Solutions
- Dynamic Circuit Tech
- PrecisionCurrent Co.
- SparkVolt Electronics
Innovative names
- BrightCircuit Co.
- NextVolt Innovations
- PulseLink Electronics
- HyperTech Gear
- AdaptiveCurrent Co.
- CircuitEdge Systems
- DynamoVolt Studio
- VoltageSpark Innovations
- IntellectVolt Co.
- SynapseGear Systems
Creative names
- The Digital Circuit
- PixelVolt Creations
- GearBloom Electronics
- Abstract Current Co.
- CreativeVolt Systems
- The Circuit Canvas
- VoltForge Studio
- BrightPath Gear
- DynamicPixel Innovations
- ThreadVolt Systems
Cloud computing and data management company names
Cloud computing companies enable users to access and store programs and data over the internet without having to rely on personal computers or on-site servers. Data management companies help organizations collect, store, analyze, and use data and comply with data protection regulations.
End users spend increasingly more each year on cloud computing. A Statista report projects cloud computing to generate $675 billion in 2024, with the number growing to an estimated $824 billion in 2025.
Authoritative names
- DataSphere Solutions
- CloudVault Systems
- NimbusTech Co.
- DataShield Innovations
- CloudBridge Systems
- SkyCore Technologies
- LogicCloud Solutions
- SecureSky Systems
- VaultLogic Cloud Co.
- SummitData Works
Innovative names
- HyperCloud Innovations
- IntelliNimbus Tech
- DataStream Co.
- CloudPulse Solutions
- NextWave Cloud Co.
- QuantumCloud Labs
- AdaptiveData Systems
- SkyLink Innovations
- BrightCloud Creations
- DataEdge Labs
Creative names
- The Data Loft
- PixelCloud Creations
- ThreadedNimbus Co.
- InfiniteStorage Studio
- SkyBloom Data
- The Cloud Canvas
- NimbusWeave Systems
- DataMuse Innovations
- BrightPath Cloud Solutions
- AbstractSky Labs
How to choose a technology company name
A business name that sounds good, is easy to remember, and helps users identify your services can help attract customers to your technology company.
Choosing the right tech business name involves the following:
- Thinking about the types of services you offer
- Picking a unique, memorable name
- Ensuring the name complies with government regulations
- Checking name availability
Consider your services
Your business name should reflect the services you provide and help you connect with your target audience.
For example, a data management company that wants to appeal to customers who prioritize trust and credibility might select an authoritative name, such as “DataSphere Solutions” or “DataShield Innovations.”
Choose a distinctive business name
Choosing a memorable name that stands out from the competition is an important part of developing your brand’s identity. Good tech business names should be catchy and specify your services, while not being so specific that they limit the potential for future expansion.
For example, let’s say your company’s mission is to provide affordable consumer electronics, but you decide in the future that you want to start offering higher end options. Choosing a more general business name such as “Nexus Technologies” over a product-specific name like “Bargain Electronics” could help save you time and money that would otherwise be spent on rebranding.
Comply with government naming guidelines
Research state and federal business naming requirements before you get your heart set on a name. Many states require businesses structured as a limited liability company (LLC) or corporation to include an identifier such as “LLC” or “corp.” within their business name, and may not allow the use of certain words such as “bank” or “credit union.” You can get around the business identifier requirement by filing a DBA or trade name.
Each state has its own rules, so be sure to find information specific to the state where you’ll be starting your business.
Make sure the name isn’t already in use
It’s important to check the availability of your desired name, as your state may reject your business name if it is too similar to that of another company. Conducting a business search can help you find out if any companies in your state are registered under your chosen business name.
Many states provide free online business search tools. Check your state’s Secretary of State or regulating authority website to find out how to perform a business search. Make sure to check for similar names, abbreviations, and alternate spellings.
Conducting a trademark search can help ensure the name you’ve chosen isn’t already in use by another tech company in another state. If you operate under a business name that is trademarked by another company, you may find yourself involved in a trademark infringement lawsuit. You can search the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s (USPTO) federal trademark database to find out if your chosen name has already been trademarked by another tech business.
In addition to these official searches, it’s a good idea to search social media platforms and perform a basic internet search to find any unregistered businesses that might be using your desired name.
How to reserve your IT company name
Once you find a name that you like for your tech company, you should consider reserving it. As long as it’s not already in use, many states will allow you to reserve your business name for a period of time. Reserving your business name keeps other businesses from registering it during the reservation period, during which you may want to make final preparations to officially register your business. You can find out how to reserve a business name by checking with your state’s Secretary of State office or equivalent business registration office.
While reserving a business name is a good way to keep other companies from using your desired name while you set up your business, it doesn’t guarantee that your name complies with government naming rules. Researching state and federal naming guidelines—or working with a lawyer or online business formation service—can help reduce the risk of having your business name rejected.
LegalZoom’s business formation services provide support through each stage of building your business. Whether you need help getting set up as an LLC or a corporation, staying compliant, or growing your business, LegalZoom has your back.
After you reserve your business name, it’s a good idea to set up your online presence as soon as you can. Having a domain name and social media accounts that align with your business name can make it easier for customers to find you online. Check domain availability and social media username availability to make sure you can get a website and social media handles that match your chosen business name.
FAQs
What tools can help me brainstorm a tech company name?
There are several tools that can help you brainstorm unique tech company names, including the following:
- Thesaurus. A thesaurus can help you come up with new combinations of words to develop creative tech company names.
- Market research. Knowing your audience and understanding what works for your competition can go a long way in inspiring cool tech company names.
- Tech company name generator. Using a business name generator that relies on cutting-edge technology can help you find the perfect name for your tech brand.
- Business naming consultant. Whether you have a tech startup or are rebranding, a business naming consultant can help identify the types of names that will best attract your target market.
What should I avoid when naming my tech company?
If you think you might want to eventually expand your offerings or locations, you should avoid naming your tech company something that is too location- or product-specific.
Other things to avoid when naming a tech company include the following:
- Choosing a name that is too similar to that of another company
- Picking a name that is too generic, such as “Innovative Software Solutions”
- Using restricted words
- Selecting a name that is misleading or doesn’t resonate with your target audience
Can my business have more than one name?
Yes, your business can have more than one name. Many tech companies set up a DBA (“doing business as”) to operate under a name other than their legal business name.
Can you change a business name after you register it?
Yes, you can change a business name after you register it. You can either register for a DBA or officially change your legal business name.
To change their legal business name, LLCs and corporations must complete the following steps:
- File an amendment with their state
- Inform the IRS and relevant organizations of their name change
- Update pertinent documents, licenses, and permits
- Update their branding to reflect the name change