The case against joint wills for married couples

Making one will for two people is usually not advisable because it's irrevocable after the first spouse's death.
Start your will
Excellent
by Ronna L. DeLoe, Esq.
Ronna L. DeLoe is a freelance writer and a published author who has written hundreds of legal articles. She does...
Updated on: April 22, 2024 · 4 min read
Even though married couples often have the same goals in mind when making their estate plan, most attorneys advise against joint wills.
A joint will is one will for two people, often for a married couple, which acts as a last will and testament for both. It has specific rules, often stated in the will itself, which include that after the first spouse dies, that spouse's entire estate goes to the surviving spouse. When the second spouse dies, the estate usually goes to the couple's children.
Couples who want a joint will often presume that this type of will is easier and cheaper than having two separate wills because they want the same things anyway.
Unfortunately, this doesn't factor in how courts and some states view these wills, or the problems having a joint will creates, because joint wills for married couples often make things difficult for the surviving spouse.
Having a joint will is problematic for many reasons:
While you and your spouse can change your joint will during your lifetimes, after the first spouse passes, a joint will is irrevocable. Separate wills and trusts offer more flexibility than a joint will.
In separate wills or "mirror wills," each spouse can have identical provisions if they want, but after the first spouse dies, the surviving spouse can amend their will to reflect any changes in their lives, such as having new grandchildren, a new spouse, and new stepchildren.
With separate wills, the spouses can have provisions that aren't identical, although spouses should choose the same guardian for their children in case they both die simultaneously.
In that rare situation, if there's a conflict between the wills, a court will have to choose the guardian, so it's important for spouses to discuss these provisions before making separate wills that don't mirror each other. Make sure you discuss your estate with an attorney or with an online legal service when making your wills.
Making a will isn't difficult but it must meet your state's requirements or a court could invalidate it. Each state has unique laws, so you'll want to ensure that you make your will in accordance with your state's laws.
Once you have a will, it's a good idea to review it every few years because there are situations where you'll want to update it. Some scenarios for updating your will include where you have new children or grandchildren, you want to disinherit someone or change the guardian, one of the beneficiaries is no longer alive, or you've gotten divorced.
It's important to have an attorney change your will because you can't just cross out things in your original will—you'll need a codicil, which is an amendment to the will—or a new will to replace the old one. In most cases, getting a new will is better than adding a codicil because codicils often cause confusion.
Even if you want to remove a beneficiary, it's best to make a new will so there's no evidence of the prior beneficiary. Without making a new will in this circumstance, the beneficiary who's been removed may want to contest a codicil removing them. The same is true about changing executors—it's best to make a new will so the original executor's name doesn't appear anywhere.
Because of the problems inherent in a joint will, it's understandable why courts don't like them and why attorneys don't recommend them. There are better ways for you and your spouse to bequeath your property, such as by making mirror wills, separate wills with different provisions, trusts, or separate wills with a trust. Any of these alternatives are better than having a joint will, because there's no guarantee a court will uphold your joint will, while the other alternatives will give you peace of mind that a court will follow your wishes.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
Talk to your family about writing a will
Over 70 percent of Americans put off writing a will until its too late. With the holidays upon us, how can you effectively start the conversation with your family so that they stay protected and don't end up a statistic?
June 12, 2024 · 3min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read