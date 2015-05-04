The DNR form: What is the role of a do-not-resuscitate form?

Find out what a do not resuscitate order is and decide if you need one.
Find out more about Living Wills
Excellent
by Michelle Kaminsky, Esq.
Writer and editor Michelle earned a Juris Doctor degree from Temple University's Beasley School of Law in Philad...
Updated on: April 3, 2024 · 2 min read
As you consider end-of-life care and planning, a DNR form or “do not resuscitate” order is one of the most important legal documents you can have.
But what does a DNR order cover, how does it work, who needs it, and how do you get one? Read on for everything you need to know about DNR forms.
DNR stands for “do not resuscitate.” A DNR order instructs medical personnel not to use cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), electric shock to the heart, artificial breathing devices, or other invasive procedures to revive you if you stop breathing or your heart stops beating.
Without a DNR, emergency and hospital care providers will attempt to resuscitate a patient who has stopped breathing or has no heartbeat.
Note that a Do Not Resuscitate Order may also be called a “no-code” or “allow natural death” order by medical personnel but the basic idea is the same.
A DNR form may be included in a living will or advance directive, both of which allow you to express your preferences regarding end of life care in case you are not able to communicate your wishes when the time comes. If you are a patient admitted to a hospital, your DNR will be inserted into your medical chart.
For a DNR in an emergency situation, you can opt for a “prehospital” or “out of hospital” DNR, which instructs emergency medical personnel to not attempt resuscitation or intubation. In this situation, you should be sure to keep your DNR in a visible place so that first responders are likely to see it otherwise they won’t know not to attempt to revive you.
Those with terminal illnesses or who are at high risk for stroke, heart attack, or respiratory arrest often consider having a DNR form.
Even people who are in perfect health, however, should consider having a DNR form if they feel strongly about not being resuscitated or intubated once breathing or heartbeat has ceased.
State laws vary as to the legal requirements regarding DNR forms, but generally, they are fairly simple to prepare and execute. Still, you want to be absolutely certain you are following your state’s rules, and if you move across state lines, that your DNR complies with your new home state’s laws.
DNR orders are usually just one-page documents and can be included as part of advance directives or advanced healthcare directives, and you can also include your DNR form as you create a living will.
Having a DNR form in place can give you great peace of mind, knowing that you have expressed your preferences for end-of-life treatment should the situation arise. You may also want to talk to your loved ones about your choices as well as the location of your DNR form so they are aware of your preferences and not try to go against your wishes.
You may also like
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read