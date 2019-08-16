The ins and outs of hold harmless agreements and liability waivers

Liability waivers protect your business against lawsuits for negligence. Find out how to use one for your business.
Find out more about getting legal help
Excellent
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Brette is a former attorney and has been a writer and editor for more than 25 years. She is the author of more than 4...
Updated on: January 26, 2024 · 3 min read
Many business owners are concerned about being sued by customers or clients for injuries that happen on their premises or while engaged in the activities or events their business runs. The best way to protect yourself from such lawsuits is to create a hold harmless agreement (HHA), also called a liability waiver or release.
A liability waiver is a document your clients sign to indicate they understand all the possible risks involved in entering your premises or using your services. If your business offers kayak tours, for example, risks might include drowning, injury, hypothermia, sunburn, exposure, getting lost, and so on.
The waiver provides complete notice of all the possible scenarios of what could go wrong so that clients can provide knowledgeable consent to participate. By signing the waiver, the customer acknowledges they received notice, they know what could happen, and they won't hold you responsible should something go wrong.
Hold harmless agreements are not always valid, so it is important to work with an attorney or liability waiver template when creating yours. Situations where such documents may not be valid include:
Even if you have your customers sign a liability waiver, it won't protect you if your business is grossly negligent, although it may protect you in most circumstances against ordinary negligence.
Negligence means a failure by your business to take the reasonable care a reasonable person in a similar situation would take. Ordinary negligence is often unintentional and caused by oversight. For example, if your staff is unaware of spilled water on the floor of your gym and a member slips and falls, a waiver would most likely protect you.
Gross negligence is an extreme indifference or disregard for the safety of others, such as not providing a lifeguard at your gym's pool and someone drowns. In this instance, a waiver would not protect you.
You can create a separate liability waiver or insert a liability waiver clause into a contract. Both options are valid.
The waiver should:
Although there are ready-made HHAs available online, they may not work in all jurisdictions or situations. To ensure your document provides you the best protection possible, be sure to consult with an attorney.
Unlock the potential of your business with special offers from LegalZoom’s trusted partners. Discover a wide range of services, from business banking and insurance to websites and payment systems. Let LegalZoom’s partners help you turn your big idea into a big business.
You may also like
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read