The pros and cons of registering photo and music copyrights as a collection or group

For a prolific artist, photographer or musician, trying to register a copyright for each creative piece separately can be expensive and time-consuming. The option to protect entire collections of work as a group offers enticing savings in time and cost. But this option comes with important restrictions every artist needs to be aware of.
by David Ludwig, Esq.
David Ludwig is a partner with Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig.
Updated on: March 21, 2023 · 6 min read
In the Internet age, where digital music and image files are easily shared, copyright protection is critical for musicians, photographers, and digital artists. Even though the filing fees for copyright registration are relatively inexpensive, for a prolific musician or photographer who creates dozens or even hundreds of songs or photos, those fees can add up. Artists who can't afford to register every work may opt to register only some, leaving others without the benefits of federal registration, but the U.S. Copyright Office offers artists another alternative: registration of a group or collection of many works under a single registration. This option allows an artist to register more works for significantly reduced filing fees than registering each work separately. But artists need to be aware that this approach comes with certain limitations.
Not all photos or songs are eligible to be grouped together in a group registration. Although the rules vary slightly with respect to different types of works, generally speaking, works may be grouped together in a single registration only if they all have the same publication status and the same owner or author(s). However, some of these concepts have a special meaning under U.S. Copyright law.
With these definitions in mind, let's look at the specific rules for the group registration of photographs and musical works. If the works have not been published, the rules are the same for photos and songs:
A group of unpublished photographs or songs may be filed for copyright registration in a single group registration if:
If the works have been published, the rules differ slightly for photos and songs.
A group of published photographs may be filed in a single group registration if:
A group of published songs may be filed in a single group registration if:
All of the songs have the same copyright owner. As discussed above, co-ownership issues that arise in the context of a musical band with multiple contributors can severely complicate these issues. Accordingly, many experienced entertainment attorneys advise bands to form an LLC or corporation to manage their copyrights or to have a “work for hire” agreement in place to centralize copyright ownership.
The advantages of a group registration should be fairly obvious: significant cost savings on filing fees and significant time savings in the preparation of copyright applications. However, major record labels still typically file each song on an album as a separate registration. This is because filing multiple works under a single group registration potentially limits the copyright owner's remedies if those rights are infringed.
Most copyright infringement cases related to music or visual works are filed by major companies. But whether or not you can afford to pursue a lawsuit, the issue of potential remedies is relevant because it can mean the difference between a cease and desist, or settlement demand that has “teeth” and one that doesn't. That's because U.S. Copyright law provides for statutory damages if a copyright owner proves that there has been an infringement of a registered work. If a registered work is infringed, the copyright owner is entitled to recover up to $150,000 in statutory damages even if the copyright owner cannot prove how much the infringement has cost him or her.
The prospect of having to pay statutory damages along with the copyright owner's attorney fees can make a very compelling argument to cease infringement and agree to a monetary settlement. Unfortunately, the law allows only one statutory damages award per registration, regardless of how many infringements have occurred. That means that if an entire album of music is copied without permission, the owner who registered each song separately could seek fifteen statutory damages awards, while one who had filed a group registration for the album could only seek one award.
In this way, an artist's registration strategy can help impact the persuasiveness of a settlement demand and potentially the settlement value of the copyright owner's claim. Of course, an independent artist or small business cannot always afford that kind of protection. But in all cases, having a federal copyright registration is more effective in preventing and stopping infringement than not having one. All artists should carefully consider the costs and benefits of the group registration mechanism before deciding on a strategy for protecting valuable intellectual property.
