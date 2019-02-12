The pros and cons of using a patent pool

Do patent pools facilitate innovation or stifle it? It depends on a variety of factors. Learn more about the potential pros and cons of patent pools here.
by Cindy DeRuyter, Esq.
Updated on: February 7, 2023 · 3 min read
A patent pool is used to eliminate litigation and facilitate innovation, but they can present some complications. Carefully evaluate patent pool pros and cons before creating or entering into one.
A patent protects your intellectual property by preventing others from exploiting your ideas for their own gains. When competing businesses each have patents that cover different pieces of a new product opportunity, a stalemate can occur, which stifles innovation.
One solution to this is to create a patent pool. Essentially, a patent pool refers to an agreement between two or more patent holders who transfer their intellectual property to a joint venture. The businesses inside the pool then enter into cross-license agreements with one another and, sometimes, with outside third parties. This allows licensees to use patents on fair, reasonable, and nondiscriminatory (FRAND) terms.
When two or more companies simultaneously come up with the same idea, a patent pool agreement helps both businesses take their products to market by eliminating expensive and time-consuming lawsuits about which company ultimately has the right to develop the products. These agreements are commonly used by multinational corporations, most notably in the technology, telecom, and pharmaceutical fields.
One of the earliest examples of this in the U.S. was an agreement between four sewing machine manufacturers in 1856. Each of the four companies held different but related patents, and their holders were constantly suing each other for infringement. After meeting to discuss their common interests, the companies pooled nine patents.
Patent pools can increase opportunities for innovation and cost efficiencies while fostering competition and helping create industry standards.
By pooling their patents in 1956, the sewing machine manufacturers were able to focus attention on manufacturing rather than on resource-consuming litigation.
Patent pools also have some potential drawbacks, which include the following.
Before deciding to create or enter into a technology, medical, or other type of patent pool, understand the potential pros and cons so that you can minimize risks.
If you are ready to protect your own intellectual property by patenting it, a patent specialist can help make the process simple and affordable.
