The top 3 reasons to write a will

You've probably got one of those 'need to do eventually but not today' lists residing somewhere. Getting your will done might be one of the most important actions you can take for your future. Here are the top three reasons why.
Updated on: June 20, 2023 · 3 min read
You've probably got one of those "need to do eventually but not today" lists residing somewhere in your brain. Eat more salad. Paint the bathroom. Jog 30 minutes a day. Learn a foreign language. And while you normally hit snooze when these mental reminders go off in your brain, it may just be the one time when you might actually make an effort to get one or two of these items moved into the "let's do soon" list. Believe it or not, getting your will done is an important action to take. Need convincing? Here's why:
First and foremost, think about your kids. You've made a lifelong commitment to love and nurture them, but you can only carry out your desires on this side of the grave. If you haven't made provision for their guardianship upon your death, then the courts and the law will make that decision for you. Do you want the determination of your children's care entrusted to a faceless legal system? If not, then for no other reason write a will so that you can be the one to decide who will best raise and love your children when you aren't around to do it yourself.
Somehow, seven out of 10 Americans never get around to penning this important legal document—a will.
Second, you need to know that without a will, your assets will be divided up without any input from you. Did you want to leave the bulk of your money to your favorite aunt in Iowa instead of your cousin in L.A.? If you don't have a will, then some family member might make off like a bandit while others are left out in the cold.
Even if you don't have big bucks, your assets will still be divvied out without any regard to your wishes if you don't have a will. The probate court will use a pre-determined legal formula to decide who gets what and how much they receive. Don't leave your money's fate to chance. Take control of what happens with your estate by getting that last will and testament done as soon as possible.
Estate taxes will devour at least a sizeable portion of the money you leave behind with a vengeance! Both the federal and state government get a piece of your fortune's pie, and when your estate ends up in probate court because you didn't leave a will, the chunk taken out will be even higher because of legal fees. Since you probably didn't work and save all those years just to benefit the government and the legal system, get your will written already! Though you can't totally avoid the taxes, you can minimize them by putting directions in your will to grant gifts to individuals and/or to place money in trust funds.
Now you know some of the important reasons why you need a will. But what are you going to do about it? Somehow, seven out of 10 Americans never get around to penning this important legal document. Why is that? Because, we are busy. Between business meetings, golf outings, PTA functions, swim team practice, and other such events that make up our national life, we wait until some unrealistic "convenient" time appears on our schedule. Don't let yourself make this mistake in 2005. Put "will writing" at the top of that list. Trust me. Your will is more than just a piece of paper. It is a valuable gift to your family.
